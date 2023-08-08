Cleartelligence: Boston University to Host 8th Annual Data Community Gathering

Annual Gathering of the New England Data Community to be Hosted by Boston University's Questrom School of Business and the New Center for Computing & Data Sciences

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Cleartelligence is proud to announce that the eighth annual Chart Champ event, the hotly anticipated gathering of data professionals, will take place at Boston University's Metcalf Trustee Center and the new Center for Computing & Data Sciences. Over the years, the event has grown in popularity and in scope, drawing thousands of data analysts, data engineers, and senior executives. This year, with an emphasis on market implications and business strategy, Chart Champ aims to provide informative and engaging insights to prominent businesses from throughout New England.

Chart Champ 2023

Chart Champ - Oct. 4, 2023, at Boston University's Metcalf Trustee Center



"This event will serve as a vital platform that bridges the gap between academia and the business world, fostering meaningful connections between our talented students, faculty, and industry professionals. The prospect of facilitating engaging discussions, showcasing cutting-edge research, and inspiring collaboration is very exciting," said Ashley Leah Mahanama, Associate Director (Industry Relations) for the MS in Business Analytics program at BU's Questrom School.

The competition's premise is simple: Who can create the most captivating story with data? 2022 Champion Joshua Marsh took home the top prize with his dashboard investigating some of the disparities faced by marginalized groups when it comes to generational wealth. Past champions also include Tableau Visionaries Brian Moore and Jacqui Moore.

In addition to the dashboard competition, the event offers presentations from prominent data strategists who are transforming their organization's data culture and driving business outcomes.

Charles Holm, Senior IT Manager, Boston Scientific, is one of several featured presenters on this year's agenda. "I'm excited by the opportunity to present my team's data and analytics journey at Chart Champ 2023. Boston Scientific has been involved with Chart Champ for many years as attendees, judges and competitors. It is an honor to be invited to join the event this year as a keynote speaker, sharing our story about deploying analytics at scale," Holm said.

In addition to Holm, attendees will hear from Jordan Johnsen, Director of Data & Analytics, Barrett Distribution Centers. Johnsen will share his experience leading digital transformation initiatives at the prominent third-party logistics company. Additional industry spotlights are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Whether you're a data analyst, a data engineer or a forward-thinking business leader, Chart Champ invites you to enjoy a networking event with everything you love about a good dashboard - a spark of genius, an artistic flare, and a heck of a story. Be a part of our eighth annual story this October at Boston University.

Contact Information

Pete DeOlympio

Marketing Director

pete.deolympio@cleartelligence.com

(617) 340-7740

SOURCE: Cleartelligence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772809/Boston-University-to-Host-8th-Annual-Data-Community-Gathering