Instawork Arrives in Virginia Beach as Summer Events Hit Full Stride

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of more than 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in Virginia Beach. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

With the state's tourism industry surpassing pre-pandemic levels, Virginia Beach has been accommodating the influx of out-of-state travelers with attractive events like a free nightly summer concert series and festivals marking the shoreline all season long. Local businesses in the area will need all the assistance they can get due to the increased foot traffic caused by the renewed sector.

"Instawork is arriving at the perfect time for local businesses in the Virginia Beach area," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "With the state's tourism industry back in full swing, local businesses can rely on Instawork's network of skilled hourly workers in the area to help them accommodate the influx of visitors."

More than 850,000 people have already downloaded the Instawork app this year and are working to staff more than 15,000 business locations across the U.S. and Canada. The most common roles on Instawork include general labor for warehouse environments, line cook, and event server. Other positions across the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered on the app. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Virginia Beach, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $18.46 per hour, more than the state's $12 per hour minimum wage. That meaningful increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the state that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and event venues.

The announcement also follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

