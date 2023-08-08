University Hospitals Selects Harris Data Integrity Solutions for UH Lake Health MPI Data Conversion

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, has been engaged by University Hospitals (UH) to undertake a comprehensive cleanup of UH Lake Health's Master Patient Index (MPI) in preparation for the facility's migration to Epic. In addition to eliminating duplicate and crossover patient records, Harris Data Integrity Solutions will support UH in clearing the hospital's Roster Management Engine (RME) error queue.

Lake Health, which joined the Cleveland-based University Hospitals health system in April 2021, consists of UH Lake West Medical Center, UH Beachwood Medical Center, and UH TriPoint Medical Center. It is currently migrating to UH's Epic electronic health record (EHR) system. However, prior to its patient information being integrated into the EHR, Lake Health's MPI must be analyzed for and subsequently cleaned of any duplicate and potential crossover patient records that may exist across the UH system.

UH's transition to Epic represents its single largest transformation investment. UH has embarked on a multi-year initiative to implement a new and fully integrated Epic-based EHR. This new system will improve the point of care experience for patients and caregivers, better enable patients to access their personal health information, advance its population health analytics, drive quantifiable clinical and revenue cycle benefits, and enable research and academic excellence.

Harris Data Integrity Solutions, an authorized Epic data remediation consultant, will leverage the EHR system's possible duplicate/crossover report to perform a cleanup of UH Lake Health's MPI and provide batch files back to UH for processing within the system. Its team of credentialled and highly experienced patient identity experts will also manage remediation using Harris Data Integrity Solutions' proprietary automated duplicate resolution technology and third-party data sources, as well as manually when necessary.

The Harris Data Integrity Solutions team will also assist UH with resolving patient record discrepancies that cause them to be placed in the EHR system's RME error queue. This occurs when data such as order results, documents, etc. cannot be filed automatically into the EHR due to a mismatch or fuzzy match on demographic, medical record number (MRN), or other patient-level data points. Without manual review and remediation, the interface does not know where the information should "live" in the patient chart.

"Duplicate and overlaid patient records can broadly impact patient care, safety, and outcomes, as well as increase costs and sap the productivity of clinicians and HIM professionals by diverting their focus away from core responsibilities. We're thrilled to be helping UH protect their patients and their EHR investment by ensuring the success of Lake Health's migration to Epic won't be hindered by a compromised MPI," said Lora Hefton, executive vice president of Harris Data Integrity Solutions.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutionsdelivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatchautomated duplicate resolution, SmartIXEnterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) andMPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

