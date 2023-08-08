DJ DeFi Lending Protocol Dolomite Launches ?Zap for One-Click Collateral

Chainwire DeFi Lending Protocol Dolomite Launches ?Zap for One-Click Collateral 08-Aug-2023 / 15:44 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- British Virgin Islands, August 8, 2023 - Dolomite, the lending protocol for efficient capital deployment, has announced ?Zap, a one-step collateral solution. This first-of-its-kind feature enables DeFi users to increase their collateral against leveraged assets on demand. By eliminating multiple hops normally associated with the process, ?Zap is designed to save time while increasing available liquidity. Users on the Arbitrum network have the ability to borrow against a wide range of assets using Dolomite's advanced lending protocol, often including assets not found on other lending protocols. This includes borrowing against yield-generating assets such as GMX's "GLP" liquidity token. Users commonly participate in "looping" to maximize their yield, a process that entails multiple steps. For example, to obtain 5x leverage on GLP, a user must deposit GLP as collateral, borrow against it, withdraw from Dolomite, obtain more GLP, and repeat the process several times. This inefficiency is due to the maximum borrowing limit that restricts the amount of capital that can be borrowed so that the user is always overcollateralized. While this provision is in place for the safety of lenders, there are occasions when experienced users may wish to borrow more than the value of their collateral. Dolomite's new ?Zap feature allows this to be achieved in a single step, delivering greater efficiency by removing the need to make multiple transactions. In addition to eliminating unnecessary steps, ?Zap delivers other benefits. These include the ability to pay off debt using collateral rather than having to unwind a borrow position by reversing the looping process. Additionally, users will be able to add collateral in the form of assets they aren't currently holding. This feature will be implemented with the aid of a DEX aggregator, ensuring that users aren't constrained by the liquidity available on Dolomite. The introduction of ?Zap, scheduled to go live on August 8, will add convenience for Arbitrum users while further extending the capabilities of DeFi money markets. Allowing users to leverage or hedge complex assets in a single click provides greater utility and augments the composability that is integral to decentralized finance. The ?Zap process is completed in a single transaction that takes place in the same block, ensuring the user's position remains sufficiently collateralized. ?Zap will pave the way for further products that Dolomite is developing based upon this capability while cementing its position as the most innovative lending protocol on Arbitrum. About Dolomite Dolomite allows users to unlock dormant capital by smarter borrowing and lending. It enables smarter asset deployment through powerful integrations across the DeFi ecosystem. Dolomite's advanced architecture supports separate borrow positions from a single wallet, each with a distinct risk profile. Its unique design allows for a broad range of yield-bearing assets to be used as collateral, helping users earn rewards while borrowing against these assets. Learn more: https://dolomite.io/ Contact for Dolomite MarketAcross PR pr@marketacross.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1698795 08-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5a903d419daca8aecd69e40d57c815c8

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)