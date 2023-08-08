Pyper, Inc.: Legacy Protection Lawyers Promotes Nicole Bell Cleland to Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Legacy Protection Lawyers is proud to announce Nicole Bell Cleland as the newest partner in the law firm as the trust and estate planning firm celebrates its 10th anniversary in the Tampa Bay community. Since joining the firm in 2016, Nicole has provided excellent counsel helping her clients plan their legacies. She also has taken active leadership roles within the firm and the greater Tampa Bay community.

Nicole Bell Cleland

Cleland's professional accomplishments include the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar 2020-2022 Fellowship, recognizing only a few individuals who have a demonstrated interest in wills, trusts, and estates and service to the community. Additionally, Nicole has been named to Florida Super Lawyers® Rising Star for four years, 2019-2022, and a Leader in the Law by the Florida Association of Women Lawyers in 2020.

"Nicole has been an integral part of our firm, contributing to our growth and success over the seven years she's been with us. Her service to our clients and the greater community exemplifies the leadership of the Legacy Protection Lawyers brand," said Partner William "Bill" Battle McQueen.

Cleland has demonstrated constant commitment to the community through her board service with Pinellas County Chapter Florida Association for Women Lawyers (Past Chairperson, 2020- 2021), Suncoast Estate Planning Council (Board Member & Treasurer, 2023), and Inspire Equine Therapy Program, Inc. (Board Member), and Brookwood Florida, Inc. (Past Chairperson). She is a graduate of Leadership St. Pete Class of 2019. Cleland earned her JD from Stetson University College of Law in 2016 after completing her BA in English from Florida State University in 2013.

To learn more about Nicole, visit https://www.legacyprotectionlawyers.com/our-team/nicole-bell-cleland/

---

Legacy Protection Lawyers, LLP is a boutique Florida law firm specialized in trust and estate law. Founded in St. Petersburg, FL, in 2013 by two seasoned estate attorneys, Legacy Protection Lawyers, LLP takes a holistic approach to the idea of a legacy through careful planning, meticulous probate and trust administration, and honest estate and trust litigation services.

To learn more about Legacy Protection Lawyers, LLP visit www.legacyprotectionlawyers.com or follow their social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/legacyprotectionlawyers

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/legacy-protection-lawyers/

Contact Information

Bill McQueen

Partner

bill@legacyprotectionlawyers.com

727.471.5868

Related Files

LPL NPC Partner Final 8.8.23.docx

LPL Logo.png

SOURCE: Legacy Protection Lawyers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772957/Legacy-Protection-Lawyers-Promotes-Nicole-Bell-Cleland-to-Partner