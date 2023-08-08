CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Approved as an Allianz Trade Discretionary Credit Limit Qualified Credit Agency

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / CreditRiskMonitor® (OTCQX:CRMZ) and Allianz Trade, the world's leading trade credit insurer, are pleased to announce the approval of CreditRiskMonitor as a Discretionary Credit Limit (DCL) report provider. The reports provided by CreditRiskMonitor will help Allianz Trade clients that utilize the DCL solution better manage credit risk.

With reports on over 30 million businesses worldwide, including industry-leading bankruptcy risk analytics on more than 5 million businesses and trade payment information on more than 4 million businesses, CreditRiskMonitor helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. The Company's 96%+ accurate FRISK® score for public companies and its 80%+ accurate PAYCE® score for private companies provide unparalleled performance in predicting corporate bankruptcies.

The information provided by CreditRiskMonitor will supplement Allianz Trade's own information regarding companies, which enables organizations to make safe credit and commercial decisions. Allianz Trade's proprietary intelligence network analyses daily changes in +80 million corporates' solvency to help companies to grow safely.

Mike Flum, CEO & President of CreditRiskMonitor, said "We are happy to establish this partnership and excited to announce that our subscribers can now use our business reports to obtain credit insurance under Allianz Trade's Discretionary Credit Limit solution. Extending the utility of our reports and analytics is a top priority at CreditRiskMonitor as we perennially focus on creating value in excess of cost for our subscribers. We look forward to a great collaboration with Allianz Trade as we help our mutual clients to protect their balance sheets."

About CreditRiskMonitor

CreditRiskMonitor® (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. The products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively.

The Company's newest platform, SupplyChainMonitor, leverages its financial risk analytics expertise to create a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. Users can assess counterparty risks at the aggregate and granular levels under a variety of categories including geography and industry, as well as customized, customer-specific configurations. The platform features mapping capabilities with real-time weather/natural disaster event overlays as well as customizable news notifications, reports, and charts.

Our subscribers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide, use the Company's timely news alerts, research, and reports on public and private companies to make important risk decisions. The Company's comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide are published through its web-based platform and feature detailed analyses of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analysis, corporate issuer ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), as well as the Company's proprietary bankruptcy analytics: the FRISK® and PAYCE® scores. One of the FRISK® scoring model's exclusive input features is the aggregate risk sentiment of our subscribers based on their crowdsourced usage behaviors resulting in the improved classification of bankruptcy risk for the riskiest corporations and boosting overall accuracy.

The Company, through its Trade Contributor Program, receives confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers every month. This trade receivable data is parsed, processed, aggregated, and finally reported to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties, without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The Trade Contributor Program's current trade credit file processes nearly $3 trillion of transaction data annually.

About Allianz Trade

We predict trade and credit risk today, so companies can have confidence in tomorrow.

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network analyzes daily changes in +80 million corporate solvencies. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in 52 countries with 5,500 employees. In 2022, our consolidated turnover was € 3.3 billion and insured global business transactions represented € 1,057 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com.

