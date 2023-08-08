RINO International Corp., dba JOIN: Rino International Corp. Dba Join Entertainment Holdings Inc., Announces Finalized Deal With One of the Largest Travel Booking Affiliates in the World.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / RINO International Corp. (OTC:PK RINO), dba JOIN Entertainment Holdings Inc. (JOIN TV), is revolutionizing the way viewers experience F.A.S.T. (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) by offering second screen QR code connectivity to several of its channels. Due to the omnipresence of mobile devices in modern life, it is no surprise that media consumption has become increasingly multi-layered with many consumers using an additional screen for secondary activities while watching TV.

Second screen engagement on television refers to the practice of using a second device, such as a smartphone or tablet, while watching television to enhance the viewing experience. It allows viewers to use QR codes on screen to engage with additional content related to the TV show or movie they are watching, such as interactive polls, behind-the-scenes footage, social media discussions, or be used to facilitate targeted marketing, allowing viewers to scan the code to receive more information or special offers related to an advertised product or service.

"JOIN TV will be adding QR code connectivity to several of its channels including the JOIN Travel Channel", says Alain Marc Levy, Channel Partner at JOIN TV. "This allows viewers watching our travel shows or documentaries to sync with the content being displayed for a more immersive experience that includes booking their travel, hotels, flights, tours or activities direct from the program they are watching" adds Levy.

As part of the JOIN TV Network launch strategy, the company has made several affiliate and partnership deals with ad agencies that align with the emerging global F.A.S.T. marketplace that includes a partnership program with Travelpayouts one of the largest travel affiliate platforms in the world, offering access to over 100 affiliate programs and a loyal community of over 390,000 travel partners that include (but is not limited to): Booking.com (BKNG), Ticketmaster (TKTM), TripAdvisor :TRIP), Trivago (TRVG), Expedia (EXPE), Rentalcars.com and Get Your Guide.

"The way the world consumes content is evolving, imagine you're watching an amazing travel destination show on the JOIN Travel Channel and now you can book your next trip or vacation direct from the program you're watching, that's true connectivity." says Levy. "And having it available on the JOIN Travel Channel will keep more of our viewers engaged."

The deal also generates dynamic additional revenue streams for JOIN TV as these programs offer affiliate style profit share models formulated as percentages, dollars, cost per click, and fixed money rewards for every booking or purchase generated through the onscreen QR code.

JOIN Travel TV is set to launch in the Fall of 2023 as part of the JOIN TV Network of channels for viewers everywhere.

About JOIN TV Network.

(JOIN TV) is a North American Entertainment Network that provides distribution and revenue-generating solutions to OTT (Over-the-top) platforms Worldwide. We are an aggregator of F.A.S.T. (Free Ad Streaming Television) channels: Our company creates content, distributes content and monetizes content through the JOIN TV Global Network which is tethered to the FAST channels network of over 1.4 Billion smart televisions Worldwide.

For more information about JOIN TV, please visit www.jointvnetwork.com or contact our investor relations team directly at investor_relations@jointvnetwork.com. or by phone at 1-855-564-6881. For media inquiries, interviews, or images contact info@jointvnetwork.com.

About RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV):

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we are currently expecting, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

