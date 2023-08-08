The French government says it plans to install 48.1 GW of solar by 2030 and 140 GW by 2050. About 45 GW of the mid-century total will be generated via installations on wasteland, while 35 GW will come from rooftop installations.From pv magazine France French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has presented a new plan to the National Council for Ecological Transition (CNTE), outlining revised renewable energy and solar deployment targets for 2030. The plan includes an increase in the energy transition budget from €30 billion ($32.8 billion) to €37 billion. The updated targets specified in the plan ...

