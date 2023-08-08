Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
08.08.23
08:02 Uhr
Dow Jones News
08.08.2023 | 18:37
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 
08-Aug-2023 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
 Date: 8 August 2023 
 
Name of applicant:                                       CAIRN HOMES PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT 
Period of return:                            From:         8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 
                                                2023      2023 
                                                500,000 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   Nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           500,000 
 
Name of applicant:                                       CAIRN HOMES PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" 
                                                PLAN 
Period of return:                            From:         8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 
                                                2023      2023 
                                                Nil 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  3,064,015 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   1,951,411 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           1,112,604 
 
Name of contact:       Tara Grimley 
Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  263247 
EQS News ID:  1698847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
