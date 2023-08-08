Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2023 | 19:02
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panel Built Introduces Cost-Effective Cold Roll Mezzanines for Warehouses

These innovative structures offer a cost-effective solution for warehouses and industrial facilities looking to maximize their vertical space and increase storage capacity.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Panel Built is excited to announce the launch of its new line of cold roll mezzanines. These innovative structures offer a cost-effective solution for warehouses and industrial facilities looking to maximize their vertical space and increase storage capacity. With their lightweight design, easy installation process, and customizable features, Panel Built's cold roll mezzanines are quickly gaining popularity in the industry.

mezzanine

mezzanine

A cold-rolled mezzanine refers to the method of bending sheet metal into a C-channel to use as the understructure of the mezzanine floor. These cold-rolled pieces attach to the tubular steel or tapered columns and provide the "beams" that support the foundation. Cold-rolled has two significant benefits over structural steel mezzanines.

First, the material is much lighter than structural steel and, therefore, less expensive to ship. This usually means less equipment is needed to erect the structure on site.

Second, cold-rolled steel can be pre-galvanized, offering substantial savings over hot-dipped galvanized stainless steel or aluminum mezzanines. A disadvantage of cold-rolled steel mezzanine systems is the limited column spacing (usually 10' - 15' max). They can also not reach the high live loads or heavily concentrated point loads that can be accomplished with structural steel mezzanine systems.

Panel Built has changed how businesses operate by introducing their cold roll mezzanines. This revolutionary mezzanine system provides businesses a wide range of advantages, including increased storage capacity, improved visibility, and easier access to inventory and personnel. The system is also easy to install and can be customized to meet the specific needs of any business.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

Related Files

Mezzanines-41.png

SOURCE: Panel Built

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772954/Panel-Built-Introduces-Cost-Effective-Cold-Roll-Mezzanines-for-Warehouses

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.