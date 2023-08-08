Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces Israel Government Advertising Agency Contract Extension

The contract was extended for an additional 10 months.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced that the Israeli Government Advertising Agency ("IGAA") has extended its digital advertising contract with Adcore for an additional 10 months at a potential value of CAD $20 million in ad spend. This extension ensures Adcore will oversee the IGAA's digital marketing for the remainder of this year.

Adcore has been managing the IGAA's online advertising spend since 2018, after winning together with an additional agency a tender for IGAA's program designed to increase incoming tourism to Israel. The original contract was running for five years and the program has been successful in bringing in tourists to Israel. Prior to the pandemic, visitor arrivals to Israel increased by 25% to an annual record of 4.5 million. With its borders again open for visitors, Adcore is expected to play a key role in generating tourism revenue with its accessible and effortless marketing strategies.

Omri Brill, Founder and CEO of Adcore, commented, "I am delighted to announce the extension of our contract with one of Adcore's most valued clients, the IGAA. Becoming more and more popular, Israel is considered one of the premier vacation spots in the world. With its beautiful beaches, technological innovation capabilities and cultural phenomenon, Israel is becoming a must-see destination, and we are pleased that the IGAA has placed its trust in Adcore once again to lead its digital marketing efforts to drive incoming tourism revenue." Mr. Brill added "With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, tourist volume is expected to increase, and we are confident that our advertising program will not only support but increase tourist entries to this beautiful country."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about Amphy please visit ?https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram and?YouTube.

