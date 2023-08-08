Bath & Body Works Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces' by Newsweek

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

In collaboration with data firm partner Plant-A Insights Group, the publication determined the results through a large-scale survey of over 389,000 company reviews completed by employees working for U.S. companies with a workforce of at least 1,000 or more.

Participants were asked to anonymously rank companies based on criteria such as corporate culture, work/life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's greatest workplaces," says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works' Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone belongs, supporting our associates in growing their careers and recognizing them for their contributions and performance. When our associates feel connected, valued and at their best, we're able to deliver the very best customer experience in retail."

In addition to making Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' people and work culture, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

