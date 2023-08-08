PureCycle Technologies, Inc.: PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2023 Update

- Achieved first two bondholder milestones - mechanical completion and PIR pellet production

-Successfully tested and validated core technologies of the PureCycle purification process at scale

-Closed on the land rights with the Development Authority of Augusta, GA for up to eight purification lines. We expect to begin site construction activities on the first line in the fourth quarter of 2023.

-Extended $150 million revolving line of credit through March 31, 2025

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today, announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

Dustin Olson, PureCycle's Chief Executive Officer, said, "After successfully producing polypropylene resin pellets from post-industrial feedstock at our flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio ("Ironton"), we initiated a series of activities to evaluate, adjust, and in some cases, replace or repair certain equipment in the purification process subsystems. We recently initiated a re-start of Ironton, and the facility is operational. After achieving the first two bondholder milestones in the second quarter, we expect to achieve our next milestone of operating at 50% capacity for a month by the end of September.

The commissioning of Ironton is progressing well due to the dedication, focus, and grit of the local team. We have the experience and technical expertise to identify and resolve challenges during startup. We remain dedicated to completing the next steps in the commissioning process in a methodical, purposeful, and focused manner."

Larry Somma, PureCycle's Chief Financial Officer, added, "As we prepare for our first shipment to customers, PureCycle will begin the transition from a pre-revenue company to a revenue-generating company. We anticipate operating margins to be in line with 2023 budgeted expectations. Equally important, now that Ironton is operational, we can restart the process of raising long-term project financing for construction of our next purification facility in Augusta, Georgia. We are actively evaluating equipment financing term sheets of our PreP equipment until we are able to close on the longer term project financing transaction. We are also appreciative of Sylebra Capital for extending our $150 million line of credit until March 31, 2025."

Ironton Update

After initial pellet production in June, we focused on commissioning operations to improve the processes and core technologies in preparation of full capacity operations. Now that we are operational, the next step in the start-up process is increasing capacity gradually while scaling up feedstock deliveries and offtake shipments. Management remains committed to achieving PureCycle's next bondholder milestone of producing 4.45 million pounds of UPR resin in a month by September 30, 2023. We currently have more than 10 million pounds of feedstock available for Ironton operations.

Expansion Update

PureCycle continued to make progress on its various development projects since its last update. The Company closed on the Augusta Bonds with the Development Authority of Augusta, Georgia ("AEDA") and is in the final stage of the selection process for an EPC partner for the Augusta site. PureCycle is targeting site development and construction activities to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Updates on our three international development projects include: (i) the PureCycle team in Belgium has continued site engineering work at the Port of Antwerp to support the permitting process, which is expected to be completed by late 2024; (ii) our joint venture team in South Korea progressed engineering plans and is evaluating various feed sources in accordance with the priorities defined by the joint venture; and (iii) we continued to advance our joint venture agreement discussions with Mitsui, which is expected to be executed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The teams continue to narrow down the list of purification plant locations in Japan.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, PureCycle had total liquidity of $366.3 million including $28.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $187.4 million in restricted cash and $150 million of undrawn revolving credit. PureCycle also had $309.7 million in Long-term debt and Related party notes payable, less $19.5 million of discount and issuance costs at quarter-end.

As of June 30, 2023, PureCycle estimated that there was $10.0 -$22.5 million remaining investment in 2023 to complete the Ironton facility inclusive of a performance guarantee payment due after successful completion of a performance testing milestone. This range is dependent upon various contract contingencies and their ultimate resolution. PureCycle expects to successfully negotiate at least some of these contingencies, which would reduce the remaining 2023 investment to the lower end of the range.

