Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2023 | 22:38
CNH Industrial Empowers Young Indian People With Up-Skilling Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / CNH Industrial, a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment, reaffirms its commitment to prioritize skill development and education as key drivers for sustainable growth on Youth Skills Day.

Kavita Sah, CSR Lead at CNH Industrial, said, "Our commitment lies in driving productivity, innovation, and sustainability across industries through our skills development initiatives. By empowering individuals and communities with training and education, we positively impact both industry and society as a whole. In addition to providing training, we actively collaborate with dealers, industry players, and suppliers to facilitate employment opportunities. Our initiatives have already impacted over 15,000 families in India, and we remain dedicated to furthering the development of rural India through our existing and upcoming endeavors."

Recently, CNH Industrial's agriculture brands, New Holland and Case IH, introduced successful training programs targeting both farmers and equipment operators across India. New Holland Agriculture has launched an innovative initiative to equip individuals with the essential skills and technical expertise necessary for mechanized farming practices. Similarly, Case IH introduced the "Unnat Kaushal-Sugarcane Harvester Operator Training" program designed for operators working in sugarcane harvesting.

The company's financial services division, CNH Industrial Capital, has also trained farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on financial literacy, farm mechanization, biomass management, and state agricultural subsidies.

CNH Industrial is committed to empowering local communities through educational business initiatives that make industry opportunities accessible to individuals in search of employment.

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.