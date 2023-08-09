American College of National Security Leaders: Open Letter to the U.S. Senate to Release the Hold on Military Promotions as Adverse to National Security

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Over sixty retired generals, admirals, ambassadors and senior national security executives have signed a letter, released on POLITICO Broadsides, calling on Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to release his hold on hundreds of military promotions due to its adverse impact on national security. The list includes four-star luminaries such as General Michael Hayden, USAF (Retired), who was former Director of the CIA and Director of the National Security Agency, General Johnnie Wilson, U.S. Army (Retired), who served as Chief of Ordnance, Admiral John Nathman, USN (Retired), who served as Vice Chief of Naval Operations and later as the Commander of Fleet Forces Command, and General Larry Spencer, USAF (Retired), a former Vice Chief of the Air Force.

The letter states, in part: "These vacancies will deprive our Armed Forces of leadership, adversely affecting readiness and morale. At a time when we face urgent and increasing threats from foreign adversaries, we cannot afford to undercut our military's ability to protect our security interests."

Major General Steve Lepper, U.S. Air Force (Retired) spoke on behalf of the American College of National Security Leaders. "Seventy-five years ago, President Truman had the political courage to desegregate our Armed Forces. We call upon Senator Tuberville, and the U.S. Senate, to have that same courage now. They have to recognize the damage this is doing to our Armed Forces and its impact on national security." Many of the signers of the letter are member of the American College of National Security Leaders, though not all.

