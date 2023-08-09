Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Closes Critical Minerals Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) announce that, further to its press release dated July 23, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered Critical Minerals Flow Through private placement. The Company issued 2,100,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $105,000.

Each Critical Minerals FT Unit will include one flow-through share ("FT Share") that qualifies as a Critical Minerals flow-through share under the Income Tax Act (Canada), along with a transferable half non-flow-through share purchase warrant of the Company ("NFT Warrant"). Each whole NFT Warrant will enable the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds raised will be used to advance the Company's Superb Lake Lithium Property and the Maun and Terrier Lithium properties located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario's emerging premier lithium mineral district.

The gross proceeds from the FT Units will be utilized for incurring "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Finders' fees of $6,400 in cash and 128,000 broker warrants were paid to arm's length parties.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Company would also like to announce the extension of its non-brokered non-flow-through private placement ("NFT Units") press release on July 23, 2023. The closing date has been extended to August 18, 2023. All terms of the Offering remain unchanged, and the Offering remains subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: info@rockedgeresources.com

