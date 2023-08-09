Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Datamall Chain (DMC) on August 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DMC/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading now.





Datamall Chain (DMC) is an open-source blockchain platform that utilizes the DMC token as a utility token to incentivize real data transactions in the Web3 environment.

Introducing Datamall Chain

DMC is a practical utility token. As a new generation of decentralized storage public chain, its goal is to incentivize all real Web3 data transactions and provide stable, reliable, and secure decentralized storage infrastructure for Web3, allowing users to store and exchange data securely. DMC fully utilizes the decentralized features of blockchain technology and the automation capabilities of smart contracts to provide a brand new solution emphasizing data ownership and reliable data transactions. In the industry, DMC first achieved data storage rights, allowing users to own and control data, providing a solid foundation for data security. At the same time, DMC first applied market mechanisms of supply and demand to blockchain technology, enabling anyone to provide storage services and receive incentives by sharing their hard drive and bandwidth resources, based on Nash consensus.

DMC provides a platform for storage matchmaking transactions on the chain. Miners offer their storage space and pledge tokens, which are used to ensure the security and persistence of data, providing guarantees for storage transactions. Users purchase miner storage space with DMC tokens through the chain and store their data. Once the transaction is concluded, both parties will continue to receive DMC earnings according to the size of the space, incentivizing the provision of storage space and active data transactions. Through this market mechanism based on Nash consensus, DMC has established an open and transparent storage transaction market, reducing storage prices and achieving the decentralization of storage services. Moreover, this mechanism differentiates the quality of storage space, enabling users to easily find the storage space that best meets their needs online, and realizing convenient data storage and retrieval through the DMC graphical program.

As stated in the Tao Te Ching, the progression from one to two to three symbolizes the foundational elements that shape the world. Similarly, computing power, data storage, and network bandwidth are the fundamental pillars that underpin today's computer and internet systems and will continue to be essential in the future. While this white paper focuses on decentralized data storage, DMC's ultimate vision is to provide decentralized platforms for all three pillars.

The DMC ecology's vision revolves around "Decentralized Data Storage for Real Data," with a commitment to offer free and secure data services for everyone. Their goal is to establish easily accessible global data storage networks, connecting data storage demand with service providers in a decentralized manner. By doing so, they aim to activate global decentralized data storage markets, creating a safe environment for every piece of data.

In the future, the DMC community seeks to build a secure, compliant, and extensive data storage and transaction ecosystem. They envision playing a crucial role in supporting applications like decentralized personal Dropbox, open data exchange, digital twins, and metaverse applications. Through these efforts, DMC aims to foster a decentralized future that empowers individuals to control their data securely and freely participate in the global data landscape.

About DMC Token

Based on Datamall Chain, DMC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The tokens will be divided into four parts: 60% for mining rewards, 20% for ecosystem development and cooperation, 15% for marketing and operation, and 5% for the DMC team. The DMC foundation, operating as a DAO, will not pre-allocate tokens for itself but will receive a predefined percentage of mined tokens to support developers and community members. The allocation to miners will increase progressively over time, while the allocation to the foundation will decrease linearly during different stages of token release. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on August 4, 2023, investors who are interested in DMC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

