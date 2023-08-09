Das Instrument YZC US9848461052 YANKUANG ENER.GR.H ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023

The instrument YZC US9848461052 YANKUANG ENER.GR.H ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023



Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023

The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023



Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023

The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2023



Das Instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023

The instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken