Das Instrument YZC US9848461052 YANKUANG ENER.GR.H ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023
The instrument YZC US9848461052 YANKUANG ENER.GR.H ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023
The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023
Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023
The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2023
Das Instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023
The instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023
The instrument YZC US9848461052 YANKUANG ENER.GR.H ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023
The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023
Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023
The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2023
Das Instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2023
The instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2023