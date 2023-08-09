Phonak Expands Lumity Portfolio, Empowering Kids and Adults With Various Types of Hearing Loss To Enjoy Conversations

New Sky, Naída and CROS address the unique needs of kids, teens, and adults. Lumity is now suitable for a wide range of hearing loss, from mild to severe-to-profound, and individuals with unaidable hearing loss in one ear.

STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, is pleased to announce the latest additions to its successful Lumity hearing aid platform. The new offerings include Sky, Naída and CROS. This broadens the Lumity portfolio to address the unique requirements of kids, teenagers, and adults with severe-to-profound hearing loss, as well as individuals with unaidable hearing loss in one ear. Now they can benefit from Lumity technology including improved speech understanding, universal connectivity, and outstanding sound quality. The current Lumity range also has some color and performance level extensions.

"Conversations lie at the heart of life, from a baby listening to their parents' lullaby to an elderly couple reminiscing about a well-loved movie," states Oliver Frank, Vice President of Marketing at Phonak. "This launch builds on the great success of Lumity. We are thrilled to extend access to this newest technology, impacting the overall well-being of its users. This means that individuals of all ages and various levels of hearing loss can benefit from it. By introducing Sky, Naída, and CROS to the Lumity family, we uphold our commitment to providing the industry's widest range of high-quality Swiss- engineered hearing solutions. After all, conversations should shine for everyone."

Sky Lumity - our flagship pediatric hearing aid

Children spend nearly 90% of their elementary school day exposed to speech in noisy environments.1 This is why Sky Lumity (L) hearing aids incorporate cutting-edge technology designed exclusively for kids, prioritizing speech understanding in noise. With Sky L hearing aids, children can effortlessly engage with others, whether close together or on the move. These hearing aids feature enhanced connectivity, enabling children to connect to and explore the limitless possibilities of the digital world. When used with Roger, children experience 34% better speech understanding2 compared to using hearing aids alone, granting them access to an additional 5,300 words per day.3

Sky L hearing aids work seamlessly with myPhonak Junior, the industry's only dedicated pediatric app. The highly rated myPhonak Junior app empowers kids by giving them fine control over their hearing aids, giving a sense of ownership and personal connection to their devices. Parents can also utilize the app to monitor wearing time, schedule remote consultations with hearing care professionals, and set parental controls.

"Sky L represents the culmination of 50 years of unwavering dedication to pediatric solutions, research, and resources for clinicians and families," says Angela Pelosi, Senior Director of Audiology. "With Phonak, parents can be confident that their child will receive an innovative and tailored hearing solution, backed by studies specifically developed for and with children."

Naída Lumity - our most powerful hearing aid

Naída Lumity (L) includes new features meticulously designed to prioritize the most crucial requirement of hearing aid wearers: speech understanding. Robust and dependable, Naída L hearing aids are powered by AutoSense OS 5.0, Phonak's most advanced operating system to date. This cutting-edge technology leverages AI-based machine learning, and continuously analyzes the environment 700 times per second, automatically adapting to the wearer's unique listening environment. Coupling Naída L with Roger technology significantly enhances the listening experiences of their users in challenging communication-driven group scenarios.

CROS Lumity - the Phonak solution for people with unaidable hearing loss in one ear

Tailored to individuals with unaidable hearing loss in one ear, CROS Lumity (L) hearing aids wirelessly transmit voices and sounds from the unaidable ear to a compatible hearing aid on the other side. By seamlessly pairing with a Phonak Lumity hearing aid, CROS Lumity effortlessly adjusts to enhance situational awareness and improve speech understanding and is also compatible with Roger for improved hearing over distance and noise. Personalized control is available for CROS L-R through both the myPhonak and myPhonak Junior apps.

A larger choice of colors

Having listened to consumers' feedback, Phonak is now able to offer more color options. Sky L hearing aids will be available in 14 different colors. Audéo L, LR and Life will also be available in three of the new exciting colors: Electric Green, Caribbean Pirate and Precious Pink.

More levels available for Phonak SlimTM

So far, Phonak Slim has been available in level 90 and 70. Now it will also be available in levels 50 and 30.

Naída L-PR and L-UP, Sky L-PR and L-UP, CROS L-R and Slim in 50 and 30 levels will be available to order by licensed hearing care professionals in the U.S. and other select markets beginning August 9, 2023.

For more information, please visit phonak.com.

