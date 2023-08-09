Green Mountain Power has used portable power to keep a commercial customer operational during six hours of scheduled maintenance. It says it now plans to bring resilience to five communities.From pv magazine USA The Nomad mobile energy storage system from Vermont-based Nomad Transportable Power Systems is a lithium-ion-based battery energy storage system (BESS) developed by Kore Power. The energy system, called the Traveler, provides 1 MW (AC) with 2 MWh of storage capacity and can be connected to the grid or powered by renewables, adding to its portability. The system comes in a BESS trailer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...