The novel mooring solution consists of perimeter pontoons, barriers, clump weights, mooring lines and anchors. Its creators claim it is cheaper in materials and maintenance, as well as more wave-stable, compared to mooring systems using elastic cables.An international research group has designed a new mooring system for offshore, coastal floating solar arrays that is claimed to reduce costs of such projects. Compared to the prevalent method of mooring with elastic cables, the novel method is said to reduce mooring costs for a system of 195 kW by 24%, from $62,200 to $47,160 over its service life. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...