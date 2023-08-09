Anzeige
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 
09-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
9 August 2023 
 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Block Listing interim review 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following 
information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6. 
 
Name of applicant:                                       Custodian Property 
                                                Income REIT PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        General Blocklisting 
Period of return:                            From:         9 February To: 8 August 
                                                2023      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:              7,250,001 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last   0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):     0 
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:            7,250,001 
Name of contact:       Ed Moore, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)116 240 8740

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  263211 
EQS News ID:  1698521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

