The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has acquired a 2.7% stake in Adani Green Energy. It purchased 42,604,601 shares at a price of INR 920 ($11.10) per share.From pv magazine India The QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, has bought a 2.7% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy unit of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, through its subsidiary, INQ Holding LLC. INQ Holding LLC bought 42,604,601 shares of Adani Green Energy at a price of INR 920 per share from Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity of Adani Group, for a total amount of INR 39.2 billion. Infinite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...