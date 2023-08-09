Matrixian Group strengthens data and AI services in real estate sector with €3.5 million investment from Pride Capital Partners

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixian Group, a leading technology company from the Netherlands, is strengthening its position in the real estate sector with innovative data and AI services. They are receiving a new €1.5 million investment from Pride Capital Partners, alongside the prior €2 million funding, to stimulate technological growth and international expansion. With a strong focus on consumers, mortgage lenders, investors, and governmental entities, Matrixian Group is focusing on the fastest-growing segments.

Innovative data-driven real estate valuation

Matrixian Group uses data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to efficiently and reliably value homes through fully automated processes. Additionally, they specialize in generating 'digital twins' of properties and identifying sustainability and investment possibilities in real estate. Having valued over 1 million homes in the Netherlands underscores Matrixian Group's influence and accomplishments within the housing sector.

Lars van 't Hoenderdaal, Managing Partner at Pride Capital Partners, comments: "Matrixian Group is shifting from being a Location Intelligence provider to a data and AI solutions provider to the real estate sector and its partners. This shift has challenged the organization in rethinking and optimizing its business model and sales market. Pride Capital Partners looks forward to continuing supporting the management of Matrixian Group in their journey."

In the first week of September, Matrixian Group will introduce the Homematrix Desktop Valuation, a new appraisal service specially designed for consumers. With this service, Matrixian Group makes its Data and AI services accessible to a broader audience. This service empowers anyone to receive a fully automated appraisal report within 4 hours, significantly saving time and costs as no physical appraisal is required. Matrixian's data-first philosophy ensures the quality of underlying data: every month, all buildings in the Netherlands and Europe are updated with the most recent and verified information, while strict standards for privacy and compliance are maintained.

Luke Liplijn, Founder and CEO of Matrixian Group, says: "Within seconds, we can connect buyers, sellers, and mortgage lenders with the right data, enabling fully digital transactions. This matches exactly what the market is demanding now. Our information services, powered by generative AI, meet this need in the new AI era."

International growth and strategic positioning

Matrixian Group is dedicated to expanding its services internationally. They previously opened an office in Dubai, which serves as a hub to the Middle East, and have now also established a presence in London. This is a strategic first step and enables them to expand their services to the United Kingdom and a broader range of European clients. "With the opening of our offices in Dubai and London, we can offer more value to customers and partners in the UAE and Europe, which we consider emerging markets," says Liplijn.

To achieve their growth ambitions, Matrixian Group has formed a new directorial team, equipped with the right expertise and experience. Additionally, the organization has spun off the hyperlocal news website Drimble, enabling them to strictly focus its core activities: data and AI services for the real estate sector and its partners. With the added support from Pride Capital Partners, Matrixian Group is confident it will realize its ambitious growth plans.

Liplijn underscores: "The name of our investor, Pride Capital Partners, is well honored. Over the past year, we have come to know them as valued partners in business. This support gives us the impetus to realize our growth plans and expand our services internationally."

About Pride Capital Partners

Pride Capital Partners invests in growing companies in the software and IT industry. By flexibly combining private debt and equity, Pride Capital Partners enables entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions. Typical scenarios include growth, acquisitions, and management buy-out (MBO) transactions. The focus lies on companies in the Benelux, DACH region, and Nordics. Pride Capital Partners has offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

The resources of Pride Capital Partners are provided by shareholders, institutional investors, affluent individuals, family offices, and (former) entrepreneurs. The portfolio includes companies such as Blue Field Agency, Spotzer Digital, Fivespark, Fairbanks, Netaxis, ScanmarQED, and Archipel, as well as DACH companies Wagawin, GBC Gruppe, Architrave, Kendox, moveXM, eKomi, and Link11.

