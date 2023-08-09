Trescon successfully organized the 42nd edition of the World AI Show, a global platform spotlighting cutting-edge trends in enterprise AI solutions. Held on 2-3 August 2023 at Singapore's prestigious Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the event united IT Heads and business leaders from enterprises and governments across the APAC region.

SINGAPORE, Aug 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore, a vibrant financial and technological hub in Aisa, hosted an exceptional showcase of cutting-edge advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the 42nd global edition of the World AI Show, organised by Trescon. Held on 2nd-3rd August 2023 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the event brought together renowned tech innovators, leaders and industry experts gathered delving deep into the latest trends that are reshaping the global AI space.

The 42nd global edition of the World AI Show, a part of Trescon ABC events, exceeded all expectations with a remarkable turnout and garnering praise from attendees. The event reaffirms Singapore's reputation of being a major enabler of innovation and emerging technologies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The show covered engaging topics of discussion ranging from the latest trends and opportunities in the AI space such as the emergence of GenAI technology, Generative AI, Augmenting Data Management with AI, Sustainable AI and more.

The conference featured captivating panel discussions, keynote presentations, and addresses, exploring the latest innovations and the competitive edge offered by the rapid adaptation of these new-age emerging tech solutions.

One such session was the panel discussion on 'The Synergy of Digital Transformation and AI: Powering Organizational Growth'. The discussion moderated by Serene Keng, Director, Value Creation & Communications, EDBI, explored the role of agile methodologies in driving digital transformation initiatives. The panellists, Dennis Lui, Chief Executive VITAL (Ministry of Finance); Bala Chandrasekaran, MD-Digital Strategy & Transformation and Chief Digital Officer - Asia, Marsh McLennan; Andy Ta Wee An, Chief Data Officer & Director, Data analytics & AI (DNA), Synapxe; Mark G. KOH, Secretary General, Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore presented fascinating insights about the role of AI in democratizing access to technology and services, bridging digital divides, and promoting inclusivity.

Another impressive session was the panel discussion on 'The Limitless Potential of AI in the Healthcare Industry'. Dr. Stephen Chan, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Woodlands Health, moderated the panel which focused on the role of generative AI in healthcare. The panellists, Dr. Eric Wong, Group Chief Data & Strategy Officer (GCDSO), National Healthcare Group; Daniel Ting, Director, AI Office, Singhealth, Dr Adam Chee, Chief, Smart Health Leadership Centre, National University of Singapore; Sudesh Kumar, Chief Digital Officer, Hello Health Group, discussed the impact of AI in enhancing patient care while managing cost while exploring the future of AI-enabled healthcare.

The keynote presentation on 'Sustainable AI for Humanity' by Dr. James Ong, Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII) where he gave his valuable insights on sustainable development of AI and aligning it with human values.

A fascinating session that attracted attention was the panel discussion on 'Women in Tech'. The panel discussion moderated by Patricia Mulles, Director and Global Head of Partnerships, She Loves Data, explore the role of women in shaping the future of AI and highlight the remarkable contributions made by women in this field. The panellists, Jeannette Pang, MD, Head of Product Pricing, Billing & Cash Data Analytics, Standard Chartered Bank; Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer, GLP; Julienne Loh, Founder/Leadership Coach, Resolution Advisory; Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter, presented their insights on the challenges and opportunities faced by women in the tech industry.

The fireside chat on 'Building Trustworthy and Ethical AI: Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges' was another highlight from the event. The chat moderated by Dr. James Ong, Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII), explored the challenges and approaches to instilling ethical principles and values into AI systems. The panellists, Jeffrey Lim, Director, Joyce A Tan & Partners LLC, Mark G. KOH, Secretary General, Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, and Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter, shared some key insights on how to strengthen trust and transparency among all stakeholders and customers.

Sharing her experience at the event, Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter said," It was a great initiative to highlight a dedicated session for women in data & AI. This will provide good references and role models for aspiring women." She further extended her gratitude towards the organizers for their efforts in ensuring a diverse exchange of views and opinions.

Serene Keng, Director, Value Creation & Communications, EDBI, said, "The World AI Show is a great platform to participate for a good blend of thought-provoking conversations, innovative ideas and diverse networking opportunities. I had a lot of fun connecting with key industry professionals, deepening the discourse around AI's impact on businesses."

"The 42nd global edition of the World AI Show provided a dynamic platform that not only continues to ignite the spirit of innovation but also creates an environment for invaluable knowledge sharing and captivating conversations. The event is a testament to Singapore's commitment to lead the way in Asia's technological landscape." said Alphy Martin, Sr. Director - Production & Partnerships, Trescon.

Aligned with Trescon's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and globally driving emerging tech adoption, the World AI Show has become an essential platform. With plans for a spectacular next edition already underway, Trescon is excited to announce the inaugural edition of the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE) in Delhi in November 2023. The event will bring together 3000+ pre-qualified attendees, 500+ pre-qualified investors, 100+ exhibitors under one roof, fostering cross-border collaborations and shape the future of the global digital transformation journey. For information on how to get involved with DATE, visit: https://datewithtech.com/

The 42nd global edition of the World AI Show is supported by:

Supporting Partner - EDBI and She Loves Data

Community Partner - Cyberverse Foundation

Innovation Partner - Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

Platinum sponsor - Dataiku , Tech Mahindra | Altair

Gold Sponsor - Singlestore

Silver Sponsor - Aidetic

Bronze Sponsor - WNS - Vuram , Squirro , neo4j

Exhibitor: Corsight AI

