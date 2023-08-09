Gaya Technologies Inc: Introducing Gaya.ai, Bringing the Power of Large Language Models to the Insurance Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Gaya, a visionary tech company founded in 2021 by two Stanford MBAs, is on a mission to revolutionize insurance workflows. Originally envisioned to redefine car ownership and car financials, Gaya has shifted its focus towards building the co-pilot for insurance, starting with a groundbreaking quoting solution for insurance brokers.

Insurance brokers spend a significant amount of time on quoting, typically consuming 50-60% of their valuable time. API-led form aggregators have fallen short of automating the flow comprehensively. Recognizing this inefficiency, Gaya's team of innovators has developed a cutting-edge browser extension powered by AI to assist brokers in their quoting workflows. They are set to eliminate the cumbersome daily copy and paste activities, enabling brokers to work more efficiently and effectively.

The recent announcement of Gaya's AI-powered clipboard has received widespread acclaim from industry influencers, who see its potential to transform insurance broker operations. Gaya's ability to retrieve context across carriers-portals gives it an unparalleled advantage to establish itself as a major platform and verticalize further in the future.

Gaya's co-founders, Carl Ziade and Jean-Pierre Vertil , both Stanford MBAs, bring a wealth of expertise and innovation to the table. Carl's prior experience in management, strategy and growth at elite companies like Booz & Co, Carta, Ethos and Calendly, coupled with Jean-Pierre's product and engineering mindset having built tech teams from scratch makes the combo hard to beat and hard to bet against.

Gaya is steadily rising to prominence in the insurance industry. They earned a spot in the prestigious first batch of InsurTech startups at 101 Weston Labs - the renowned broker-tech incubator. Gaya has also garnered support from a group of forward-thinking agency owners who recognized the company's potential and invested in its pre-seed stage. This exciting progress showcases Gaya's promising journey towards transforming insurance broker workflows with their cutting-edge solutions.

