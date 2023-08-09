Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Inc. Has Partnered With Avanti Polar Lipids to Bring Evidence-Based Recommendations to Scientists

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce its partnership with Avanti Polar Lipids, the lipid technology arm for Croda Pharma, providing innovative lipid-based products for therapeutic delivery systems in research and pharmaceutical product development. With an impressive product offering of over 2,000 unique lipids and lipid research tools, Avanti is widely recognized in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, with over 300,000 citations to date.



Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge Displaying Product Citations From Scientific Literature, and the Bioz Stars Rating

By harnessing Bioz's product-specific article suggestions, this partnership aids customers in choosing dependable experimentation techniques and products, resulting in significant time and resource savings. Through Bioz Badges, dynamic widgets accessible on Avanti's website, customers can now explore product use-cases with ease. These widgets offer structured product information, presenting snippets from scientific articles, citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars scores that highlight the product's track record of success in past research. These Bioz Stars scores, calculated using diverse factors such as article mentions, date, and journal impact factor, promptly furnish researchers with compelling evidence of a product's efficacy.

"I am very excited to partner with Avanti Polar Lipids, to provide their customers with peer-reviewed product-specific data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. "Avanti's many years of experience manufacturing the highest purity lipids with unmatched technical expertise play a key role in solving the stability and delivery issues associated with mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics." Dr. Lachmi added, "This partnership surfaces the latest Avanti product citations, allowing researchers to be able to rapidly identify relevant knowledge of optimal research products and techniques to drive effective discovery."

Avanti Polar Lipids proudly displays Bioz Badges directly on its product pages, facilitating seamless and robust product validation for researchers. "We are very excited to be partnering with Bioz to provide our customers with real-time application data," said Kyle Black, Sales and Marketing Manager at Avanti. "We've received positive feedback regarding Bioz content, both from our internal teams and from our customers, and we have also noticed an uplift in user engagement with our product pages."

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

To learn more about Bioz Badges and the Bioz Partner Program, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

Kyle Black

Sales and Marketing Manager

kyle.black@avantilipids.com

