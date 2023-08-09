Pressemitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.:

Steady portfolio growth while maintaining excellent profitability

Operational and Strategic Highlights

- The Group closed the first half of 2023, recording steady financial performance. The six-month revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching EUR 90.6 mln. Meanwhile, the Group's net portfolio achieved 1.7% growth QOQ and totaled EUR 295.1 mln. - Diversified business operations and a balanced revenue stream from all three core business lines: - Flexible lease and subscription-based products contributed EUR 25.2 mln to the 6M 2023 revenues-up by 7.2% compared to 6M 2022, driven by the solid performance in productive lending in the motorcycle-taxi segment in East Africa and a successful scale-up of rental products in the Baltics; - Traditional lease and leaseback products contributed EUR 34.0 mln to the 6M 2023 revenues-up by 7.9% compared to 6M 2022. The respective revenue growth was mainly generated by portfolio growth in Romania; however, nearly all the other of the Group's markets also experienced positive incremental growth;- Revenues from the consumer loan segment contributed EUR 27.6 mln to the 6M 2023 revenues-down by 11.0% compared to 6M 2022. The negative revenue development exclusively stemmed from the run-down of the Ukrainian portfolio, as the revenues of all the other consumer finance markets have increased during the corresponding time span. - In early July, Eleving Group announced that it had obtained1 EC Finance Group through the integration and combination of both companies' equity amounts. EC Finance Group, better known by the product brand name ExpressCredit, is a consumer finance provider operating in four Southern African countries. As a result of the transaction, the Group will take over the company's assets, subsidiaries, and client portfolio worth EUR 28 mln, and increase the Group's equity. - In early July, Renti Plus business operations in Latvia were sold2 to Transporent Ltd, a Latvian subsidiary of the international mobility services provider ...

