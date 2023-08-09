Researchers in Korea have designed applied machine learning techniques to enable users to have more control of the timing of heating and cooling in air-source heat pumps. The system is based on backpropagation, which is an algorithm designed to test for errors working back from output nodes to input nodes.Scientists at the Pusan National University in South Korea have developed a control system for air-source heat pumps (ASHP) which they claim allows users to take complete control of their devices. They explained that ASHP manufacturers are traditionally reluctant in giving users control of their ...

