PTG-ASIA: Xiao-I Elevates Global Presence with Debut Showcase of AI Innovations at Ai4 2023 Exhibition in Las Vegas

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, is making its debut at the Ai4 2023 Exhibition in Las Vegas from August 7th to 9th. This event signifies an important step of its global development as Xiao-I debuts at a prestigious international AI industry event in North America, subsequent to the official inauguration of its US-based subsidiary.

Xiao-I's participation at Ai4 reinforces its commitment to global expansion, international product deployment, and continuous AI innovation, all driving its continued growth trajectory. This milestone also marks Xiao-I's inaugural presentation of products and services in the U.S., showcasing innovative AI technologies to American companies.

"The Ai4 event provides a unique opportunity to spotlight Xiao-I's outstanding and competitive advantages within the AI sector and cognitive intelligence domain," Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I, remarked. "Through this event, Xiao-I aims to gain insights into the demands and business prospects of the North American market, to attract potential U.S. clients and strategic partners, to showcase its strengths in AI and cognitive intelligence."

During the exhibition, Xiao-I will proudly unveil its latest strides in AI-enabled industry applications, spotlighting its advancements in digital robotics products and solutions. Fueled by core technologies encompassing natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision, Xiao-I's AI robot products boast exceptional capabilities in image processing and feature extraction, revolutionizing data management efficiency and quality.

A key highlight of the event will be the showcase of Xiao-I's diverse range of digital robot series products, including logistic robots, exploring groundbreaking applications across diverse industries. These solutions offer robust technological architecture and profound business expertise, propelling industries toward intelligent transformation and exponential growth.

Xiao-I's participation at Ai4 signifies a bold step towards fostering international recognition, deepening market understanding, and opening the door to dynamic opportunities in the U.S. and globally.

Latest Developments:

Xiao-I Hua Zang Large Language Model ("Hua Zang LLM")

On June 29, 2023, Xiao-I launched its advanced large language model, Hua Zang. This model introduces 'controllable, customizable, and deliverable' solutions, seamlessly integrating into diverse business scenarios such as finance, public services, architecture, e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. Xiao-I Hua Zang LLM encompasses a vast array of domain knowledge and over a hundred natural language processing capabilities, serving to empower the global business ecosystem and advance commercial implementation. Its applications span intelligent services, data-driven marketing, predictive insights, automated production, operational risk management, and organizational leadership.

Patents and Awards:

Xiao-I boasts an impressive array of achievements, including:

300 authorized patents (including 28 overseas invention-authorized patents)

132 software registrations

230 registered trademarks

16 works registrations

200+ published papers, including 20+ papers in top international AI conferences

Participation in 9 Chinese national standards for AI

Leading the first international standards for AI Affective Computing (ISO/IECJTC1/SC35 WD30150)

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

