Prefabricated floating solar PV provider Sunlit Sea, based in Norway, has provided its floaters for a 60 kW floating array installed at a waterpark in Germany.Sunlit Sea is taking its PV solar floats to wakeboarding and waterski parks through a partnership with Rixen Cableway, a German watersport equipment provider. Initially, Sunlit Sea provided training to Rixen on the installation of a prefabricated 60 kW system for a waveboarding leisure park in Mannheim, Germany. "In the Rixen case, we provided training during the first installation," Christoffer Isdahl, marketing manager, Sunlit Sea told ...

