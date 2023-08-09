INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit Returns to New York with IT'SUGAR Hosted Retail Tour

Registration for the retail tour and conference is now live, bringing together over 200 licensing, manufacturing and retail executives for two days of collaboration and education.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit (B&LIS), the thought leadership event dedicated to transforming the future of brand licensing, opens registration for its live event, where industry leaders and decision makers come to learn and connect over the latest trends and insights impacting the brand licensing business. Organized by License Global, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit (B&LIS) will be returning to Convene New York at 117 West 46th Street in New York City November 2-3, 2023.

The Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit starts with a dedicated retail tour and networking event, presented by international candy and confectionery leader, IT'SUGAR, Thursday, Nov. 2. The 60-minute tour will be held at its central New York flagship store in Times Square as IT'SUGAR shares how to best bring licensed products to life through innovative experiential in-store activations. The retail networking event is complimentary and included as part of B&LIS delegates attendee passes.

B&LIS connects exclusive senior-level brand licensing thought leaders from brand owners to manufacturers and retailers, and will take place Friday, Nov. 3. The conference provides panel discussions and case studies designed to inspire ingenuity and cover trends predicted to impact the industry over the next few years. Early registered speakers include Circana (formerly known as The NPD Group), IT'SUGAR, Vox Media and Falcon's Beyond, to highlight hot topics such as e-commerce, consumer buying patterns, the future of AI, as well as marketing and engaging consumers across generations.

Immediately following the conclusion of the conference program, License Global will unveil its 2023 "The Influentials" honorees, commemorating those changing the face of the business of brand licensing, to be presented at 5 p.m., Nov. 3. The Influentials recognizes individuals in specific categories who have contributed towards advancing the quality of the licensing industry. Proceeding The Influentials ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy a cocktail reception to celebrate the winners amongst colleagues.

"B&LIS is designed to exclusively connect the international thought leaders and trend setters shaping the future of licensed consumer products to discuss the evolving digital and experiential landscapes that impact these industries through in-depth educational sessions. Think of it as graduate school for licensing industry professionals," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group at Informa, which includes the flagship trade show Licensing Expo and the media brand, License Global. "This year, Licensing Expo hosted a record number of retailers, so it is critical to create ongoing spaces to share retailer insights. B&LIS aims to continue the discourse and reconnect the industry in New York, addressing challenges and opportunities this industry will face in 2024, 2025 and beyond."

This year's Top Global Licensors report, released by License Global, totaled $278 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products in 2022, with over 40 of the 84 brands in the report seeing a collective growth of more than $29 billion. Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit arms attendees with the educational tools needed to continue to expand consumer engagement and worldwide industry growth.

To register to attend the two-day education and networking event, please visit www.brandlicensinginnovationsummit.com . Early Bird pricing is available and will end on September 22nd.

About Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit:

The Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit (B&LIS) is an educational conference focused on the future of licensed consumer products and the issues that matter most to the global industry, curated by leading licensing news source, License Global. Geared toward senior business management, manufacturers, brand owners and retail professionals, the annual event addresses the latest industry trends and topics through thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside interviews, and workshops. B&LIS is organized by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. The Summit is designed to complement the Global Licensing Group's trade shows and information products, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, and License Global.

About Global Licensing Group:???

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

