Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

$37billionofCapitalRaisedYear-to-Date;

OnTracktoAchieveRecordInflowsofCloseto$150Billionin2023

Closed Record $27 Billion for Infrastructure Fund to Date

Committed to New Investments of $50 Billion Year-to-Date

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management stated, "We delivered strong results in the second quarter, showcasing the resilience of our business and stability of our fee streams that are driven by nearly 85% of fee-bearing capital attributable to long-term perpetual funding sources. Year-to-date, we committed to investments worth $50 billion. The scale, stability, and diversity of our businesses continue to differentiate our franchise with clients and counterparties."

He added, "We also continue to see very strong momentum on the fundraising side. We've made terrific progress so far this year, having raised $37 billion of capital to date and expect this to accelerate in the second half of the year as we progress our efforts on recently launched funds. With these fundraising efforts, combined with approximately $50 billion of additional insurance inflows, we expect to raise close to $150 billion of capital this year which should drive meaningful earnings growth in 2024 and beyond."

OperatingResults

BrookfieldAssetManagementLtd.

Net income for the publicly traded entity Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) totaled $109 million for the quarter. BAM owns a 25% interest in our asset management business and the remaining 75% is owned by Brookfield Corporation. In order to provide meaningful comparative information, the following discussion relates to the financial results on a 100% basis for our asset management business (Brookfield Asset Management).

BrookfieldAssetManagement1

For theperiodsendedJune30 Three MonthsEnded

Twelve MonthsEnded

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Fee-Related Earnings2 $ 548 $ 516 $ 2,194 $ 1,975 Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other income3 47 16 150 96 Less: cash taxes (68 ) (21 ) (161 ) (75 ) Distributable Earnings2 $ 527 $ 511 $ 2,183 $ 1,996 Fee-related earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.34 $ 1.21 Distributable earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 1.33 $ 1.22 Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management $ 455 $ 668 $ 1,870 $ 2,026 See endnotes

Brookfield Asset Management's distributable earnings were $527 million for the quarter and $2.2 billion over the last twelve months. Fee-related earnings comprise approximately 100% of distributable earnings for both the quarter and the last twelve months. Robust fundraising efforts and strong capital deployment activities drove quarterly fee-related earnings to $548 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 6% compared to the prior year period.

OperatingHighlights

Wehaveraised$74billionoverthelasttwelvemonths,with$17billionraisedduringthesecondquarterand $37billionraisedyear-to-date.Notablefundraisingupdatessincethebeginningofthesecondquarterinclude:

We closed on $3.4 billion of capital for our fifth flagship infrastructure fund. We have now closed on $27 billion for this vintage, making it the largest infrastructure draw-down fund ever raised. This vintage will continue to grow as we close out more capital commitments before year end.

Our third infrastructure debt fund has raised $4.3 billion to date, surpassing our previous fund size of $2.7 billion. We anticipate a final close later this year, tracking a total fund size over $5 billion, well surpassing our initial fund target.

We held a significant first close for Oaktree's twelfth flagship opportunistic credit fund for $3.0 billion, with a second close targeted for the third quarter. Oaktree's direct lending fund also held a first close in the second quarter and has now raised $3.3 billion, with additional closes anticipated in the second half of the year.



Fee-bearing capital was $440 billion at the end of the second quarter, an increase of approximately $8 billion during the quarter and $48 billion or 12% over the past year.

The above increase in fee-bearing capital contributed to growth in fee-related earnings to $2.2 billion over the last twelve months, representing a 16% increase over the prior period, excluding performance fees.



Wecommittedtoinvestmentsworth$50billionacrossanumberofhigh-qualitybusinessesandassets.Notable transactions since our last earnings announcement include:

Our infrastructure business entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Compass Datacenters, in a deal valued at approximately $6.0 billion. With numerous data centers across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Compass Datacenters compliments our infrastructure digitalization investment strategy. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Our renewables business announced its acquisition of Duke Energy Renewables, an integrated developer and operator of renewable power assets, at an enterprise value of $2.7 billion. Our fifth flagship infrastructure vintage committed equity of $1.1 billion.

Our private equity business agreed to acquire Network International in a take-private deal valued at approximately $3.0 billion. Network's digital commerce business operates across the Middle East, providing technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. This investment aligns with Brookfield's goal of further expansion in the Middle East and continued digitalization efforts across all businesses.



We advanced or completed $15 billion of monetizations through the first half of 2023, generating strong multiples of capital and IRR's.

Our global portfolio of essential service businesses and assets mainly generate contracted or regulated inflation-linked revenues, which are highly cash generative and continue to be very attractive to buyers in the current economic environment. In that regard, since the start of the year, we monetized $15 billion of assets at premium valuations, including $5 billion of asset sales within our real estate business and $10 billion of infrastructure assets.

Notable sales across the business included the sale of a high-quality portfolio of office campuses in India, a hospitality investment portfolio in the US, and a 12.5% interest in a U.S. gas pipeline. As we look forward, we have a number of other sales processes under way and our monetization pipeline remains very strong.

AsofJune30,2023,wehave$83billionofuncalledfundcommitments.

Total investable capital includes $2.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents, as well as $83 billion of uncalled fund commitments, of which $40 billion is not currently earning fees across our strategies, and will earn approximately $400 million of fees annually once deployed. This excludes any capital that our 75% shareholder has on its balance sheet and in its insurance operations; we currently also have no debt.



StrategicInitiatives

Subsequent to quarter end, Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) entered into a definitive agreement whereby BNRE is set to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AEL it does not already own in a cash and stock transaction that values AEL at approximately $4.3 billion. Once the transaction is closed, we expect BAM to manage $50 billion of additional insurance fee-bearing capital, which will earn approximately $125 million of annual base fee revenue. BAM will not contribute any capital into the transaction and will not assume any insurance liabilities on its balance sheet.

RegularDividendDeclaration&EstablishmentofDividendReinvestmentProgram

The board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2023.

End Notes 1. Reflects full period results unless otherwise noted on a 100% basis for Brookfield Asset Management, being Brookfield Asset Management ULC and its subsidiaries, including its share of the asset management activities of partly owned subsidiaries. 2. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Fee-Related Earnings and Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 8. 3. Equity-based compensation costs and other income includes Brookfield Asset Management's portion of partly owned subsidiaries investment income, realized carried interest, and other income.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Financial Position Unaudited

As at

(US$millions) June30

2023

December 31

2022

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12 $ 1 Investments 2,305 2,378 Due from affiliates 810 782 Other assets 41 - TotalAssets $ 3,168 $ 3,161 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 766 $ 781 Due to affiliates 168 3 TotalLiabilities 934 784 Equity TotalEquity 2,234 2,377 TotalLiabilitiesandEquity $ 3,168 $ 3,161

BrookfieldAssetManagementLtd.

Statement of Operating Results Unaudited

FortheperiodendedJune30

ThreeMonths Ended

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 Equity accounted income $ 114 Compensation and other expenses (5 ) Net Income $ 109 Net income per share of common stock Diluted $ 0.28 Basic $ 0.28





Brookfield Asset Management

StatementofFinancialPosition Unaudited As at June 30 December31 (US$ millions) 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,918 $ 3,545 Accounts receivable and other 510 429 Investments 7,364 6,877 Due from affiliates 2,129 2,121 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 1,139 1,115 Total Assets $ 14,060 $ 14,087 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 1,685 $ 1,842 Due to affiliates 890 811 Deferred income tax liabilities and other 2,047 1,828 4,622 4,481 Equity Total Equity 9,438 9,606 Total Liabilities, and Common Equity $ 14,060 $ 14,087

Note: Reflects balances on a 100% basis for our asset management business, being Brookfield Asset Management and its subsidiaries, as well as its share of the asset management activities of partly owned subsidiaries.

Brookfield Asset Management

StatementofOperatingResults Unaudited

For theperiodsendedJune30

ThreeMonths Ended (US$millions,exceptpershareamounts) 2023 2022 Revenues Incentive distribution and management fee revenues $ 770 $ 665 Carried interest income net of amounts attributable to Corporation 54 - Other revenue 161 259 TotalRevenues 985 924 Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (348 ) (223 ) Interest expense (5 ) (43 ) TotalExpenses (353 ) (266 ) Other income, net 75 251 Share of income from equity accounted investments 29 87 IncomeBeforeTaxes 736 996 Income tax expense (156 ) (162 ) Net Income $ 580 $ 834 Net income attributable to: Brookfield Asset Management $ 455 $ 668 Brookfield Corporation 125 166 Net income per share 580 834 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.41 Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.41

Note: Reflects results on a 100% basis for our asset management business, being Brookfield Asset Management and its affiliates.



SELECTFINANCIALINFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONOFNETINCOMETOFEE-RELATEDEARNINGSANDDISTRIBUTABLEEARNINGS

BrookfieldAssetManagement

Unaudited

For theperiodsendedJune30

ThreeMonthsEnded (US$millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 580 $ 834 Add or subtract the following: Provision for taxes1 156 162 Depreciation and amortization2 3 1 Carried interest allocations3 (114 ) (163 ) Carried interest allocation compensation3 (3 ) 18 Other income and expenses4 (72 ) (269 ) Interest expense paid to related parties4 5 43 Interest and dividend revenue4 (40 ) (74 ) Other revenues5 (31 ) (22 ) Share of income from equity accounted investments6 (29 ) (87 ) Fee-related earnings of partly owned subsidiaries at our share6 65 64 Compensation costs recovered from affiliates7 22 - Fee revenues from consolidated funds & Other8 6 9 Fee-RelatedEarnings 548 516 Cash Taxes9 (68 ) (21 ) Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other10 47 16 DistributableEarnings $ 527 $ 511

1. This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions (benefit) on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of our asset management business. 2. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from Fee-Related Earnings. 3. These adjustments remove unrealized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense, which are excluded from Fee- Related Earnings as these items are unrealized in nature. 4. These adjustments remove other income and expenses associated with non-cash fair value changes and remove interest and charges paid or received related to related party loans. 5. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. 6. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates and are non-cash in nature. 7. This adjustment adds base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. 8. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business. 9. This adjustment adds back equity-based compensation and other income associated with the Company's portion of partly owned subsidiaries' investment income, realized carried interest and other income and other items. 10. These adjustments remove our share of partly owned subsidiaries' earnings, including items 1) to 5) above and include its share of partly owned subsidiaries' Fee-Related Earnings.

AdditionalInformation

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.



The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared using US GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM's external auditor.



BAM's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.



Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

QuarterlyEarningsCallDetails

Investors, analysts, and other interested parties can access BAM's Second Quarter 2023 Results as well as the Shareholders' Letter and Supplemental Information on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bam.brookfield.com.



To participate in the Conference Call today at 11:00 a.m. EST, please preregister at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfaacf3346387462b895c8c74ecf0abe6. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.



The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2023.For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until August 9, 2024, or available on our website at bam.brookfield.com.

AboutBrookfieldAssetManagement

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.



Please note that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at bam.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAPandPerformanceMeasures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP").

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of our asset management business for distributable earnings is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.



We use FRE and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.



We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under US GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.



We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bam.brookfield.com.

