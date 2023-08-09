Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 13:02
Bitrix, Inc.: New Study Reveals Key Insights and Trends in CRM Sales Tools for 2023

37.8% of respondents experienced an improvement in sales productivity since implementing CRM sales tools.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / In a new study conducted by Bitrix24, the impact of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) sales tools in businesses has been unveiled. The study combines insights from a comprehensive survey of 1000 Bitrix24 CRM users with industry research from esteemed sources like IBM, Accenture, and Gartner. The aim was to analyze the development of the CRM sales software market, understand its impact on businesses and industries, and gather firsthand insights from users.

The survey revealed a positive impact of CRM tools on sales effectiveness, with 37.8% of respondents experiencing improvement in sales productivity since implementing CRM sales tools.

Other findings include:

  • 79.1% of CRM users recognized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in CRM sales tools. AI-powered functionalities have proven to be game-changers in the field of customer relationship management, enabling businesses to streamline processes, personalize interactions, and drive sales growth.
  • The research highlights the critical need for CRM providers to prioritize robust security measures and data protection to foster user trust and confidence, with 80.1% of respondents expressing concerns about privacy and security in CRMs.

Methodology:

The survey targeted 1000 Bitrix24 CRM users, capturing their perspectives on CRM sales tools' impact and usability. These survey results were then integrated with more than 20 industry research findings from esteemed sources such as IBM, Accenture, Gartner, and more.

Bitrix24 CRM is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM solutions designed to optimize customer relationships, streamline team collaboration, and drive sales growth.

Complete research results: https://www.bitrix24.com/resources/insights-into-crm-sales-tools-key-statistics-to-guide-your-sales-strategy-in-2023.php

Contact Information

Vlad Kovalskiy
US Marketing Manager
kovalskiy@bitrix24.com

SOURCE: Bitrix24

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772991/New-Study-Reveals-Key-Insights-and-Trends-in-CRM-Sales-Tools-for-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
