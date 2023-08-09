Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that, following a successful Phase 1 exploration, high-priority historical targets have been selected as part of the second phase of the 2023 exploration program at the Tabor Project ("Tabor" or the "Project") located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Phase 2 exploration includes 32 targets (Locations - See Figure 1) recently identified through historical desktop work and located along trends with historical high-grade gold drilling results including drill hole RS-83-01, which intersected 0.76 m of 24.30 g/t Au, 65.10 g/t Ag, 0.82% Cu, and 3.68% Zn.





Figure 1 - Tabor Project Phase Two 2023 Exploration Targets

"We have now defined over 30 targets for continued exploration at the Tabor Project," commented President and CEO Scott Walters. "Phase 2 will focus on historic drilling and gold occurrences within the Project's gold trend, including the East Divide and Cornell areas. With boots on the ground, we are utilizing comprehensive geological tools to identify high-quality targets and are eager to commence our inaugural drill program in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt."

Phase 2 Plan for Priority Targets

Surface Exploration : Preparations are underway for field visits to defined targets for mapping and sampling of outcrops.

Re-logging and Sampling Historic Core : Identified historic drill core will be reviewed and infill sampled, providing high value at low cost.

IP Survey : Plans are in place to conduct IP surveys, aiding in further exploration and drill target definition.

Drill Program: Leveraging data from the summer field program, the Company will refine drill targets and build a database to expedite exploration success.

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east along trend of the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. that hosts a current inferred resource of 6 million ounces (grading 1.2 g/t Gold) at the Moss Lake Gold deposit* (see Figure 1) and is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta 1 Project*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is reportedly associated with quartz veins, shearing and sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Geological host rocks include mafic volcanics, sericite schists, felsic porphyry units and chemical sediments. Gabbro, sericite schist and bedded sediments are also reported to outcrop on the Project. Geological and mineralization characteristics on the property are similar to those found on some of the Company's neighbours properties including Goldshore Resources Inc.'s high-profile Moss Gold Project where 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 metres was intercepted during their recent drilling and at the Delta Resources' Delta-1 Gold Project where they recently reported a drill intercept of 1.29 g/t gold over 97 metres (See Figure 2).





Figure 2 - Tabor Project Nearby Success Stories

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the Projects and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

