European Wax Center, Inc.: European Wax Center Announces CEO Succession Plan

President and Chief Operating Officer David Willis Appointed Chief Executive Officer

David Berg to Become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "European Wax Center") (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer David Willis will succeed David Berg as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as part of the Company's succession plan, effective September 30, 2023. Mr. Willis will also join the Company's Board of Directors at that time. David Berg will assume the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors ("Board") on September 30, 2023.

"It has been an honor to serve as European Wax Center's CEO, and I am so proud of our accomplishments that have positioned us for continued growth. Most importantly, I am thankful for the best-in-class culture we have created - where our Associates live our values, can be their authentic selves and are able to do their best work," Mr. Berg said. "David Willis has been my key partner in setting forth and executing our strategic roadmap. He is a world-class leader with extensive franchisee relationships and deep knowledge of our business model. I look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of European Wax Center's exceptional leadership team in my new role."

Since joining European Wax Center in 2018, Mr. Berg has led the Company's expansion from nearly 700 centers to over 1,000 centers today. Under Mr. Berg's leadership, the Company has increased network sales at double-digit rates and more than doubled its bottom-line performance. Since its successful IPO in 2021, the Company has consistently met or exceeded its earnings guidance, and in 2022, returned over $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank David Berg for his invaluable contributions to European Wax Center's success. He has executed a focused strategy for sustained growth and shareholder return while expanding our leadership position in out-of-home hair removal," said Chairman of European Wax Center's Board Andy Crawford. "This transition is part of a thoughtful succession planning process which reflects the Board's commitment to building a strong bench of leaders that will continue to execute on European Wax Center's growth story. David Willis is a seasoned executive who has helped transform European Wax Center into the company it is today, and the Board has full confidence in him and the leadership team to scale our footprint as the category leader."

"I am humbled and honored to be named European Wax Center's next CEO, and I could not be more excited about the future of the Company," said Mr. Willis. "I look forward to working closely with David Berg, the Board, our amazing Associates and our franchisee partners as we accelerate European Wax Center's growth and continue to deepen relationships with our guests by providing unparalleled service."

Mr. Willis has served as European Wax Center's President since March 2023 and Chief Operating Officer since September 2019. He served as Chief Financial Officer from January 2022 to March 2023 and from July 2016 until December 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Willis served as an Operating Partner for Riata Capital Group, LLC from October 2014 to July 2016, during which he provided consulting services to the Company on supply chain, finance, and operations matters.

Additionally, the Company has appointed Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer Gavin O'Connor to the newly formed leadership position of Chief Administrative Officer, effective September 30, 2023. As CAO, Mr. O'Connor will assume responsibility for the Company's supply chain and technology functions, in addition to his current responsibilities of legal, talent, ESG and risk management.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values - We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome - the Company is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

