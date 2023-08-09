Taboola, Inc.: Taboola Beats High End of Guidance in Q2 On All Metrics, Raises Mid-point for 2023

- Exceeded high end of guidance on all metrics - Q2 2023 Revenues of $332.0M, Gross Profit of $97.1M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $123.1M, Net loss of $31.3M and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $11.6M and Free Cash Flow in Q2 2023 of $7.8M after net publisher prepayments of ($6.9M)** and $4.7M in cash interest payments.
- Updated 2023 guidance raises the mid-point: Revenues of $1,438M - $1,469M, Gross Profit of $420M - $436M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $531M - $546M, Adjusted EBITDA of $73M - $80M. Positive Free Cash Flow.
- Reiterating 2024 guidance of $200M+ Adjusted EBITDA, $100M+ Free Cash Flow.
- eCommerce beats expectations, growing from 15% of ex-TAC to nearly 20% of ex-TAC.
- Taboola News, distributing content to Android OEMs, continues to see rocketship growth, from $50M in 2022 approaching $100M in 2023.
- Up to $40M share buyback announced in Q2 began in June and continued into Q3.
"We had a strong performance in Q2, beating the high end of our guidance across all metrics. Publishers all around the world continue to trust us and sign long term partnerships, which we saw with new and competitive wins this quarter from Barstool Sports, Cambium Media, Nexstar Media, Futura, and A Cidade On. This is on top of key partners like Time, Disney, Unidad Editorial, BBC, One India, The Print and Bangkok Post renewing their relationships with us. We're seeing eCommerce and Taboola News significantly outpacing our expectations, with eCommerce now being nearly 20% of our ex-TAC and Taboola News roughly doubling in size, approaching $100M from $50M last year. Our focus for the rest of the year continues to be making our four company priorities successful-Yahoo, Performance Advertising, eCommerce and Bidding-each representing a $1B opportunity for us. I'm bullish about our future, and believe Taboola can soon become the first 'must buy' in the Open Web," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola.
For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola's Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter, which was furnished to the SEC and also posted on Taboola's website today at https://investors.taboola.com.
Second Quarter Results Summary
|(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Three months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|% change YoY
|Guidance
|Revenues
|$ 332.0
|$ 342.7
|(3.1%
|)
|$296 - $322
|Gross profit
|$ 97.1
|$ 116.4
|(16.6%
|)
|$78 - $88
|Net loss
|$ (31.3
|)
|$ (5.0
|)
|523.7%
|EPS diluted (1)
|$ (0.09
|)
|$ (0.02
|)
|344.8%
|Ratio of net loss to gross profit
|(32.3%
|)
|(4.3%
|)
|-
|Cash flow provided by operating activities
|$ 11.6
|$ 2.1
|456.5%
|Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and
investments
|$ 246.9
|$ 308.5
|(20.0%
|)
|Non-GAAP Financial Data *
|ex-TAC Gross Profit
|$ 123.1
|$ 143.2
|(14.0%
|)
|$105 - $115
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$ 15.7
|$ 34.2
|(54.2%
|)
|($4) - $6
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|$ (1.4
|)
|$ 15.8
|NA
|($26) - ($16
|)
|Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit
|12.7%
|23.9%
|-
|Free Cash Flow
|$ 7.8
|$ (7.3
|)
|NA
1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 351,585,059 and 250,777,915, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary Shares.
Business Highlights for Q2 2023
- Revenue from new publisher partners continues to be an area of strength - Publisher wins from competitors included Barstool Sports, G/O Media, Cambium Media, Futura, and A Cidade On.
- Renewed relationships with many well-known publishers including Time, Disney, Unidad Editorial, BBC, One India, The Print and Bangkok Post.
- Taboola News is continuing to experience strong growth and will approach $100M in revenue this year (from over $50M in 2022).
- We're outpacing our expectations on eCommerce, which now represents nearly 20% of ex-TAC (up from 15%).
- Our Generative AI technology was made generally available and of the brands using our technology, 80% of those early users ran multiple campaigns.
Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance
For the Third Quarter and Full Year 2023, the Company currently expects:
|Q3 2023
Guidance
|FY 2023
Guidance
|Unaudited
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenues
|$331 - $357
|$1,438 - $1,469
|Gross profit
|$83 - $95
|$420 - $436
|ex-TAC Gross Profit*
|$112 - $124
|$531 - $546
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|($2) - $10
|$73 - $80
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)*
|($20) - ($8)
|$5 - $10
Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
*About Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.
**About Cash Investment in Publisher Prepayments (Net)
We calculate cash investment in publisher prepayments (net) for a specific measurement period as the gross amount of cash publisher prepayments we made in that measurement period minus the amortization of publisher prepayments that were included in traffic acquisition cost during that measurement period, which were the result of cash publisher prepayments made in that measurement period and previous periods.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Unaudited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|204,595
|$
|165,893
|Short-term investments
|42,256
|96,914
|Restricted deposits
|1,170
|750
|Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of
$9,685 and $6,748 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31,
2022, respectively)
|217,437
|256,708
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|70,817
|73,643
|Total current assets
|536,275
|593,908
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Long-term prepaid expenses
|40,230
|42,945
|Commercial agreement asset
|289,451
|-
|Restricted deposits
|3,974
|4,059
|Deferred tax assets, net
|3,121
|3,821
|Operating lease right of use assets
|64,364
|66,846
|Property and equipment, net
|71,079
|73,019
|Intangible assets, net
|157,215
|189,156
|Goodwill
|555,931
|555,869
|Total non-current assets
|1,185,365
|935,715
|Total assets
|$
|1,721,640
|$
|1,529,623
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|June 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Unaudited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|$
|222,232
|$
|247,504
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|16,231
|14,753
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|105,234
|102,965
|Current maturities of long-term loan
|3,000
|3,000
|Total current liabilities
|346,697
|368,222
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Long-term loan, net of current maturities
|192,307
|223,049
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|54,583
|57,928
|Warrants liability
|5,782
|6,756
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|26,938
|34,133
|Other long-term liabilities
|5,000
|5,000
|Total long-term liabilities
|284,610
|326,866
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000
as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 300,637,035
and 254,133,863 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|-
|-
|Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized:
46,000,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;
45,198,702 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|-
|-
|Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 1,442,000 and 0 Ordinary
shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively
|(4,358
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,226,572
|903,789
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(834
|)
|(834
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(131,047
|)
|(68,420
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,090,333
|834,535
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,721,640
|$
|1,529,623
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|332,004
|$
|342,695
|$
|659,690
|$
|697,421
|Cost of revenues:
|Traffic acquisition cost
|208,870
|199,486
|420,816
|415,984
|Other cost of revenues
|26,077
|26,848
|52,225
|53,046
|Total cost of revenues
|234,947
|226,334
|473,041
|469,030
|Gross profit
|97,057
|116,361
|186,649
|228,391
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|34,001
|34,079
|65,986
|64,491
|Sales and marketing
|61,198
|66,405
|121,767
|127,773
|General and administrative
|26,858
|25,428
|52,694
|53,377
|Total operating expenses
|122,057
|125,912
|240,447
|245,641
|Operating loss
|(25,000
|)
|(9,551
|)
|(53,798
|)
|(17,250
|)
|Finance income (expenses), net
|(3,827
|)
|4,764
|(6,981
|)
|15,959
|Loss before income taxes benefit (expenses)
|(28,827
|)
|(4,787
|)
|(60,779
|)
|(1,291
|)
|Income tax benefit (expenses)
|(2,487
|)
|(234
|)
|(1,848
|)
|158
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary
and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic
and diluted (1)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the basic and diluted net loss per share the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 351,585,059 and 250,777,915, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 342,491,457 and 249,095,931, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary Shares.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale
marketable securities
|130
|(259
|)
|457
|(259
|)
|Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative
instruments, net
|199
|(3,294
|)
|(457
|)
|(3,524
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|329
|(3,553
|)
|-
|(3,783
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(30,985
|)
|$
|(8,574
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(4,916
|)
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,039
|$
|851
|$
|2,083
|$
|1,554
|Research and development
|6,181
|7,443
|12,025
|13,545
|Sales and marketing
|4,401
|7,397
|8,686
|12,697
|General and administrative
|4,914
|4,741
|9,823
|12,465
|Total share-based compensation expenses
|$
|16,535
|$
|20,432
|$
|32,617
|$
|40,261
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Cost of revenues
|$
|8,460
|$
|8,419
|$
|16,758
|$
|16,520
|Research and development
|589
|695
|1,194
|1,340
|Sales and marketing
|13,509
|13,722
|27,035
|27,225
|General and administrative
|234
|(23
|)
|406
|404
|Total depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|22,792
|$
|22,813
|$
|45,393
|$
|45,489
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows
provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,792
|22,813
|45,393
|45,489
|Share-based compensation expenses
|16,535
|20,432
|32,617
|40,261
|Net loss from financing expenses
|564
|3,645
|236
|4,316
|Revaluation of the Warrants liability
|702
|(11,958
|)
|(974
|)
|(26,000
|)
|Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance
costs
|391
|357
|891
|715
|Amortization of premium and accretion of
discount on short-term investments, net
|(249
|)
|(137
|)
|(530
|)
|(137
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|(5,091
|)
|(319
|)
|39,271
|45,616
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and
other current assets and long-term prepaid
expenses
|7,921
|(3,033
|)
|8,642
|(6,350
|)
|Decrease in trade payables
|(6,923
|)
|(6,661
|)
|(29,730
|)
|(52,525
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
and other current liabilities and other long-term
liabilities
|10,251
|(6,402
|)
|1,812
|(22,946
|)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes, net
|(4,284
|)
|(8,390
|)
|(6,494
|)
|(12,476
|)
|Change in operating lease right of use assets
|3,924
|4,744
|8,075
|7,639
|Change in operating lease liabilities
|(3,621
|)
|(7,986
|)
|(7,460
|)
|(12,262
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|11,598
|2,084
|29,122
|10,207
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software
|(3,828
|)
|(9,350
|)
|(10,178
|)
|(16,252
|)
|Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of
cash acquired
|-
|-
|-
|(620
|)
|Proceeds from (investments in) restricted
deposits
|(61
|)
|10
|(341
|)
|10
|Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term
deposits
|-
|40,026
|-
|-
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-
term investments
|35,696
|-
|77,636
|-
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(21,991
|)
|(74,855
|)
|(21,991
|)
|(74,855
|)
|Payments of cash in escrow for acquisition of a
subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|(2,100
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing
activities
|9,816
|(44,169
|)
|45,126
|(93,817
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Exercise of options and vested RSUs
|1,121
|2,633
|2,456
|6,032
|Payment of tax withholding for share-based
compensation expenses
|(1,117
|)
|(340
|)
|(1,908
|)
|(2,185
|)
|Repurchase of Ordinary shares
|(4,358
|)
|-
|(4,358
|)
|-
|Repayment of long-term loan
|(30,750
|)
|(750
|)
|(31,500
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities
|(35,104
|)
|1,543
|(35,310
|)
|2,347
|Exchange rate differences on balances of cash
and cash equivalents
|(564
|)
|(3,645
|)
|(236
|)
|(4,316
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
|(14,254
|)
|(44,187
|)
|38,702
|(85,579
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of
the period
|218,849
|277,927
|165,893
|319,319
|Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the
period
|$
|204,595
|$
|233,740
|$
|204,595
|$
|233,740
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Unaudited
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the year for:
|Income taxes
|$
|2,575
|$
|13,744
|$
|6,833
|$
|16,162
|Interest
|$
|4,700
|$
|6,803
|$
|9,767
|$
|10,373
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software
|$
|1,705
|$
|7,353
|$
|1,705
|$
|7,353
|Share-based compensation included in capitalized
internal-use software
|$
|680
|$
|503
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,020
|Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets
|$
|5,593
|$
|3,107
|$
|5,593
|$
|3,107
APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Revenues
|$
|332,004
|$
|342,695
|$
|659,690
|$
|697,421
|Traffic acquisition cost
|208,870
|199,486
|420,816
|415,984
|Other cost of revenues
|26,077
|26,848
|52,225
|53,046
|Gross profit
|$
|97,057
|$
|116,361
|$
|186,649
|$
|228,391
|Add back: Other cost of revenues
|26,077
|26,848
|52,225
|53,046
|ex-TAC Gross Profit
|$
|123,134
|$
|143,209
|$
|238,874
|$
|281,437
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Finance (income) expenses, net
|3,827
|(4,764
|)
|6,981
|(15,959
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expenses
|2,487
|234
|1,848
|(158
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,792
|22,813
|45,393
|45,489
|Share-based compensation expenses
|13,890
|17,640
|27,417
|34,679
|Holdback compensation expenses (1)
|2,645
|2,792
|5,200
|5,582
|M&A and other costs (2)
|1,334
|474
|1,571
|524
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,661
|$
|34,168
|$
|25,783
|$
|69,024
1 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.
2 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.
We calculate Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit as net income (loss) divided by gross profit. We calculate Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe focusing on ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the profitability of our business. The following table reconciles Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Gross profit
|$
|97,057
|$
|116,361
|$
|186,649
|$
|228,391
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Ratio of net loss to gross profit
|(32.3%
|)
|(4.3%
|)
|(33.6%
|)
|(0.5%
|)
|ex-TAC Gross Profit
|$
|123,134
|$
|143,209
|$
|238,874
|$
|281,437
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,661
|$
|34,168
|$
|25,783
|$
|69,024
|Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA margin to ex-TAC
Gross Profit
|12.7%
|23.9%
|10.8%
|24.5%
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss).
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(31,314
|)
|$
|(5,021
|)
|$
|(62,627
|)
|$
|(1,133
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|15,962
|15,828
|31,931
|31,608
|Share-based compensation expenses
|13,890
|17,640
|27,417
|34,679
|Holdback compensation expenses (1)
|2,645
|2,792
|5,200
|5,582
|M&A and other costs (2)
|1,334
|474
|1,571
|524
|Revaluation of Warrants
|702
|(11,958
|)
|(974
|)
|(26,000
|)
|Foreign currency exchange rate losses (gains) (3)
|(663
|)
|2,490
|(234
|)
|2,706
|Income tax effects
|(3,962
|)
|(6,451
|)
|(7,791
|)
|(10,077
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(1,406
|)
|$
|15,794
|$
|(5,507
|)
|$
|37,889
1 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.
2 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.
3 Represents income or loss related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|11,598
|$
|2,084
|$
|29,122
|$
|10,207
|Purchases of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software
|(3,828
|)
|(9,350
|)
|(10,178
|)
|(16,252
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|7,770
|$
|(7,266
|)
|$
|18,944
|$
|(6,045
|)
APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2023 AND FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.
|Q3 2023
Guidance
|FY 2023
Guidance
|Unaudited
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenues
|$331 - $357
|$1,438 - $1,469
|Traffic acquisition cost
|($220) - ($234)
|($907) - ($923)
|Other cost of revenues
|($29) - ($29)
|($110) - ($111)
|Gross profit
|$83 - $95
|$420 - $436
|Add back: Other cost of revenues
|($29) - ($29)
|($110) - ($111)
|ex-TAC Gross Profit
|$112 - $124
|$531 - $546
Although we provide a projection for Free Cash Flow, we are not able to provide a projection for net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net cash provided by operating activities, including taxes and timing of collections and payments, are not predictable therefore projecting an accurate forecast is difficult. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide projections on net cash provided by operating activities or to reconcile our Free Cash Flow projections without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net cash provided by operating activities is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.