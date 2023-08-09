GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2023 Results and Business Updates

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 238,894 million (US$ 181,282 thousand), representing an 44.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("QoQ") and a 147.5% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("YoY").

Operating profit was KRW 52,701 million (US$ 39,991 thousand), representing a 21.7% increase QoQ and a 138.3% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 55,097 million (US$ 41,809 thousand), representing a 19.2% increase QoQ and a 130.8% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 45,016 million (US$ 34,160 thousand), representing a 23.4% increase QoQ and a 157.7% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were KRW 17,025 million (US$ 12,919 thousand), representing a 25.0% decrease QoQ from KRW 22,696 million and a 31.4% decrease YoY from KRW 24,827 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand and Japan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in United States. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 218,687 million (US$ 165,949 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 57.3% increase QoQ from KRW 138,994 million and a 221.4% increase YoY from KRW 68,042 million. The increase QoQ was resulted by initial revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea and Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023, Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada and Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in Southeast Asia.

Other revenues were KRW 3,182 million (US$ 2,414 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 2.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 3,257 million and a 12.8% decrease YoY from KRW 3,650 million.





Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 168,309 million (US$ 127,720 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 59.6% increase QoQ from KRW 105,485 million and a 232.8% increase YoY from KRW 50,575 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 17,884 million (US$ 13,571 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 10.8% increase QoQ from KRW 16,144 million and a 24.9% decrease YoY from KRW 23,829 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased salaries, and advertising expenses for WITH: Whale In The High, launched in global on June 29, 2023, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 18, 2023 and Ragnarok Landverse, which aims to be launched in the second half of 2023. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Monster's Arena in Taiwan, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in North America, and decreased commission paid for payment gateway fees related to Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 55,097 million (US$ 41,809 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 46,226 million for the first quarter of 2023 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 23,874 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 45,016 million (US$ 34,160 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 36,466 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 17,465 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 415,602 million (US$ 315,375 thousand) as of June 30, 2023.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,317.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin was successfully launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. Since its launching day, the game ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and as the first in top grossing of Google Play Store in Philippines and as the second in Thailand and Singapore. The global version of this game is being prepared to be launched in Central, South America, etc. in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ragnarok Begins, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Begins will open the Closed Beta Service ("CBT") in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the game is preparing to be launched in South Korea in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ragnarok V: Returns, an MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns will open its CBT in South Korea on August 17, 2023. The game was ceased the service in Oceania on May 25, 2023 for its renewal version of mobile and PC.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, an MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love aims to be launched in Vietnam in 2024

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 18, 2023.

Ragnarok 20 Heroes, an Action RPG mobile

Ragnarok 20 Heroes will open its CBT on August 24, 2023, and the game aims to be launched in Korea in September 2023.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Games

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG blockchain PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will open its second CBT in the third quarter of 2023, and aims to be launched in Southeast Asia (Thailand and Indonesia excluded), Middle East, India, Africa and Oceania in the second half of 2023.

Ragnarok Monster World, an RPG blockchain mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Monster World has started to be developed by Zero X And, Pte. Ltd., a developer company specializing in blockchain games and solutions. The game will be based on blockchain NFT technology, and aims to be launched in 2024.





Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT, a Time Effective RPG blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT is being prepared to be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other IP-based games

WITH: Whale In The High, a Healing Idle mobile game

WITH: Whale In The High was released in global on June 29, 2023. The game is developed by SKYWALK, a mobile game developer, and published by Gravity.

White Chord, a Character Collecting RPG mobile game

White Chord will be released in Japan on August 29, 2023. The game is developed by Yulong Games, a Chinese mobile game developer, and published by Gravity Game Arise, the subsidiary of Gravity in Japan.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the second quarter in 2023 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "project," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 169,877 128,910 187,228 142,076 Short-term financial instruments 167,000 126,726 228,374 173,299 Accounts receivable, net 77,257 58,626 112,407 85,299 Other receivables, net 140 106 8 6 Prepaid expenses 3,332 2,528 3,703 2,810 Other current financial assets 3,370 2,557 3,401 2,581 Other current assets 791 601 2,014 1,528 Total current assets 421,767 320,054 537,135 407,599 Property and equipment, net 8,140 6,177 9,124 6,924 Intangible assets, net 3,869 2,936 4,726 3,586 Deferred tax assets 5,660 4,295 5,184 3,934 Other non-current financial assets 2,176 1,651 1,939 1,471 Other non-current assets 2,482 1,883 5,180 3,931 Total assets 444,094 336,996 563,288 427,445 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 73,549 55,812 101,206 76,799 Deferred revenue 18,543 14,071 18,947 14,378 Withholdings 3,201 2,429 3,978 3,019 Accrued expense 2,041 1,549 1,579 1,198 Income tax payable 5,469 4,150 13,195 10,013 Other current liabilities 2,907 2,206 3,734 2,834 Total current liabilities 105,710 80,217 142,639 108,241 Long-term account payables 374 284 72 55 Long-term deferred revenue 30 23 381 289 Other non-current liabilities 4,968 3,770 3,886 2,948 Deferred tax liabilities 2,832 2,149 2,832 2,149 Total liabilities 113,914 86,443 149,810 113,682 Share capital 3,474 2,636 3,474 2,636 Capital surplus 27,098 20,563 27,098 20,563 Other components of equity 2,475 1,877 4,267 3,237 Retained earnings 296,480 224,981 377,962 286,813 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 329,527 250,057 412,801 313,249 Non-controlling interest 653 496 677 514 Total equity 330,180 250,553 413,478 313,763 Total liabilities and equity 444,094 336,996 563,288 427,445

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,317.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended Six months ended 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 22,696 24,827 17,025 12,919 46,274 39,721 30,142 Mobile games 138,994 68,042 218,687 165,949 131,283 357,681 271,423 Other revenue 3,257 3,650 3,182 2,414 7,569 6,439 4,886 Total net revenue 164,947 96,519 238,894 181,282 185,126 403,841 306,451 Cost of revenue 105,485 50,575 168,309 127,720 95,829 273,794 207,766 Gross profit 59,462 45,944 70,585 53,562 89,297 130,047 98,685 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,271 21,207 15,029 11,405 38,849 28,300 21,476 Research and development 2,922 2,956 2,852 2,164 6,188 5,774 4,381 Others, net (49) (334) 3 2 (171) (46) (35) Total operating expenses 16,144 23,829 17,884 13,571 44,866 34,028 25,822 Operating profit 43,318 22,115 52,701 39,991 44,431 96,019 72,863 Finance income(costs): Finance income 5,461 4,100 4,213 3,197 5,708 9,674 7,341 Finance costs (2,553) (2,341) (1,817) (1,379) (3,045) (4,370) (3,316) Profit before income tax 46,226 23,874 55,097 41,809 47,094 101,323 76,888 Income tax expense 9,799 6,462 10,070 7,641 13,351 19,869 15,078 Profit for the year 36,427 17,412 45,027 34,168 33,743 81,454 61,810 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (39) (53) 11 8 (153) (28) (22) Owners of Parent company 36,466 17,465 45,016 34,160 33,896 81,482 61,832 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 5,248 2,513 6,478 4.92 4,878 11,726 8.90 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS - Basic and diluted 5,248 2,513 6,478 4.92 4,878 11,726 8.90

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,317.80 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.



