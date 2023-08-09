GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Gravity Reports Second Quarter of 2023 Results and Business Updates

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues were KRW 238,894 million (US$ 181,282 thousand), representing an 44.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("QoQ") and a 147.5% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("YoY").
- Operating profit was KRW 52,701 million (US$ 39,991 thousand), representing a 21.7% increase QoQ and a 138.3% increase YoY.
- Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 55,097 million (US$ 41,809 thousand), representing a 19.2% increase QoQ and a 130.8% increase YoY.
- Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 45,016 million (US$ 34,160 thousand), representing a 23.4% increase QoQ and a 157.7% increase YoY.
REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were KRW 17,025 million (US$ 12,919 thousand), representing a 25.0% decrease QoQ from KRW 22,696 million and a 31.4% decrease YoY from KRW 24,827 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand and Japan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in United States. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 218,687 million (US$ 165,949 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 57.3% increase QoQ from KRW 138,994 million and a 221.4% increase YoY from KRW 68,042 million. The increase QoQ was resulted by initial revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea and Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023, Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada and Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in Southeast Asia.
Other revenues were KRW 3,182 million (US$ 2,414 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 2.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 3,257 million and a 12.8% decrease YoY from KRW 3,650 million.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was KRW 168,309 million (US$ 127,720 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 59.6% increase QoQ from KRW 105,485 million and a 232.8% increase YoY from KRW 50,575 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin, which was launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 17,884 million (US$ 13,571 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 10.8% increase QoQ from KRW 16,144 million and a 24.9% decrease YoY from KRW 23,829 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased salaries, and advertising expenses for WITH: Whale In The High, launched in global on June 29, 2023, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 18, 2023 and Ragnarok Landverse, which aims to be launched in the second half of 2023. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Monster's Arena in Taiwan, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in North America, and decreased commission paid for payment gateway fees related to Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.
Profit Before Income Tax Expenses
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 55,097 million (US$ 41,809 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 46,226 million for the first quarter of 2023 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 23,874 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 45,016 million (US$ 34,160 thousand) for the second quarter of 2023 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 36,466 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 17,465 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 415,602 million (US$ 315,375 thousand) as of June 30, 2023.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,317.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
- Ragnarok Origin, an MMORPG mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Origin was successfully launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023. Since its launching day, the game ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and as the first in top grossing of Google Play Store in Philippines and as the second in Thailand and Singapore. The global version of this game is being prepared to be launched in Central, South America, etc. in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Ragnarok Begins, an MMORPG mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Begins will open the Closed Beta Service ("CBT") in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the game is preparing to be launched in South Korea in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Ragnarok V: Returns, an MMORPG mobile and PC game
Ragnarok V: Returns will open its CBT in South Korea on August 17, 2023. The game was ceased the service in Oceania on May 25, 2023 for its renewal version of mobile and PC.
- Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, an MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok M: Eternal Love aims to be launched in Vietnam in 2024
- Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile and PC game
Ragnarok: The Lost Memories was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 18, 2023.
- Ragnarok 20 Heroes, an Action RPG mobile
Ragnarok 20 Heroes will open its CBT on August 24, 2023, and the game aims to be launched in Korea in September 2023.
Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Games
- Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG blockchain PC game
Ragnarok Landverse will open its second CBT in the third quarter of 2023, and aims to be launched in Southeast Asia (Thailand and Indonesia excluded), Middle East, India, Africa and Oceania in the second half of 2023.
- Ragnarok Monster World, an RPG blockchain mobile and PC game
Ragnarok Monster World has started to be developed by Zero X And, Pte. Ltd., a developer company specializing in blockchain games and solutions. The game will be based on blockchain NFT technology, and aims to be launched in 2024.
- Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT, a Time Effective RPG blockchain mobile game
Ragnarok Poring Merge NFT is being prepared to be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Other IP-based games
- WITH: Whale In The High, a Healing Idle mobile game
WITH: Whale In The High was released in global on June 29, 2023. The game is developed by SKYWALK, a mobile game developer, and published by Gravity.
- White Chord, a Character Collecting RPG mobile game
White Chord will be released in Japan on August 29, 2023. The game is developed by Yulong Games, a Chinese mobile game developer, and published by Gravity Game Arise, the subsidiary of Gravity in Japan.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
|As of
|31-Dec-22
|30-Jun-23
|KRW
|US$
|KRW
|US$
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|169,877
|128,910
|187,228
|142,076
|Short-term financial instruments
|167,000
|126,726
|228,374
|173,299
|Accounts receivable, net
|77,257
|58,626
|112,407
|85,299
|Other receivables, net
|140
|106
|8
|6
|Prepaid expenses
|3,332
|2,528
|3,703
|2,810
|Other current financial assets
|3,370
|2,557
|3,401
|2,581
|Other current assets
|791
|601
|2,014
|1,528
|Total current assets
|421,767
|320,054
|537,135
|407,599
|Property and equipment, net
|8,140
|6,177
|9,124
|6,924
|Intangible assets, net
|3,869
|2,936
|4,726
|3,586
|Deferred tax assets
|5,660
|4,295
|5,184
|3,934
|Other non-current financial assets
|2,176
|1,651
|1,939
|1,471
|Other non-current assets
|2,482
|1,883
|5,180
|3,931
|Total assets
|444,094
|336,996
|563,288
|427,445
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|73,549
|55,812
|101,206
|76,799
|Deferred revenue
|18,543
|14,071
|18,947
|14,378
|Withholdings
|3,201
|2,429
|3,978
|3,019
|Accrued expense
|2,041
|1,549
|1,579
|1,198
|Income tax payable
|5,469
|4,150
|13,195
|10,013
|Other current liabilities
|2,907
|2,206
|3,734
|2,834
|Total current liabilities
|105,710
|80,217
|142,639
|108,241
|Long-term account payables
|374
|284
|72
|55
|Long-term deferred revenue
|30
|23
|381
|289
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,968
|3,770
|3,886
|2,948
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,832
|2,149
|2,832
|2,149
|Total liabilities
|113,914
|86,443
|149,810
|113,682
|Share capital
|3,474
|2,636
|3,474
|2,636
|Capital surplus
|27,098
|20,563
|27,098
|20,563
|Other components of equity
|2,475
|1,877
|4,267
|3,237
|Retained earnings
|296,480
|224,981
|377,962
|286,813
|Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
|329,527
|250,057
|412,801
|313,249
|Non-controlling interest
|653
|496
|677
|514
|Total equity
|330,180
|250,553
|413,478
|313,763
|Total liabilities and equity
|444,094
|336,996
|563,288
|427,445
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,317.80 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|31-Mar-23
|30-Jun-22
|30-Jun-23
|30-Jun-22
|30-Jun-23
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Online games
|22,696
|24,827
|17,025
|12,919
|46,274
|39,721
|30,142
|Mobile games
|138,994
|68,042
|218,687
|165,949
|131,283
|357,681
|271,423
|Other revenue
|3,257
|3,650
|3,182
|2,414
|7,569
|6,439
|4,886
|Total net revenue
|164,947
|96,519
|238,894
|181,282
|185,126
|403,841
|306,451
|Cost of revenue
|105,485
|50,575
|168,309
|127,720
|95,829
|273,794
|207,766
|Gross profit
|59,462
|45,944
|70,585
|53,562
|89,297
|130,047
|98,685
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|13,271
|21,207
|15,029
|11,405
|38,849
|28,300
|21,476
|Research and development
|2,922
|2,956
|2,852
|2,164
|6,188
|5,774
|4,381
|Others, net
|(49)
|(334)
|3
|2
|(171)
|(46)
|(35)
|Total operating expenses
|16,144
|23,829
|17,884
|13,571
|44,866
|34,028
|25,822
|Operating profit
|43,318
|22,115
|52,701
|39,991
|44,431
|96,019
|72,863
|Finance income(costs):
|Finance income
|5,461
|4,100
|4,213
|3,197
|5,708
|9,674
|7,341
|Finance costs
|(2,553)
|(2,341)
|(1,817)
|(1,379)
|(3,045)
|(4,370)
|(3,316)
|Profit before income tax
|46,226
|23,874
|55,097
|41,809
|47,094
|101,323
|76,888
|Income tax expense
|9,799
|6,462
|10,070
|7,641
|13,351
|19,869
|15,078
|Profit for the year
|36,427
|17,412
|45,027
|34,168
|33,743
|81,454
|61,810
|Profit attributable to:
|Non-controlling interest
|(39)
|(53)
|11
|8
|(153)
|(28)
|(22)
|Owners of Parent company
|36,466
|17,465
|45,016
|34,160
|33,896
|81,482
|61,832
|Earning per share
|- Basic and diluted
|5,248
|2,513
|6,478
|4.92
|4,878
|11,726
|8.90
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|- Basic and diluted
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|Earning per ADS
|- Basic and diluted
|5,248
|2,513
|6,478
|4.92
|4,878
|11,726
|8.90
