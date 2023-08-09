Sportradar AG: Sportradar Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Delivered 23% revenue, 42% Adjusted EBITDA growth for first six months

On track to deliver record annual revenue

Annual outlook reaffirmed with growth of 24% to 26% for revenue and 25% to 33% for Adjusted EBITDA

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) ("Sportradar" or the "Company"), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar said: "We are very proud of our strong performance during the first half of 2023 and remain on track to achieve the highest annual revenue in the Company's history. We hold a pivotal position in the global sports ecosystem and believe our talent, technology and diverse product offering positions us for strong future growth as we continue to execute against our strategic initiatives."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased 22% to €216.4 million compared with the second quarter of 2022 with growth across all segments.

The Company's customer Net Retention Ratio (NRR) remained at 120% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with the first quarter of 2023, demonstrating the Company's strength in cross selling and upselling to its clients.

Total Profit from continuing operations, which included an €8.0 million one-time loss on disposal of an equity investment, decreased €22.8 million compared with the same quarter last year. The primary driver for the decrease was a net negative impact from foreign exchange rates. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the same period increased 46% to €40.1 million compared with the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to strong revenue growth and higher operating leverage.

for the same period increased 46% to €40.1 million compared with the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to strong revenue growth and higher operating leverage. Total Profit from continuing operations, as a percentage of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023 was 0% compared with 13% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 19% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of almost 300 bps, compared with 16% in the prior year period.

was 19% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of almost 300 bps, compared with 16% in the prior year period. As of June 30, 2023, Sportradar had total liquidity of €484 million including cash and cash equivalents of €264 million, and an undrawn credit facility of €220 million.





Key Financial Metrics Q2 Q2 Change In millions, in Euros € 2023 2022 % Revenue 216.4 177.2 22% Profit for the period from continuing operations 0.03 22.8 (100%) Profit for the period from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue 0% 13% - Adjusted EBITDA1 40.1 27.6 46% Adjusted EBITDA margin1 19% 16% - Net Retention Rate1 120% 118% -

1 Non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and accompanying tables for further explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.





Recent Company Highlights

Sportradar continued to deepen its relationships with U.S. operators, including an expansion of its long-standing agreement with Caesar's Entertainment, establishing the Company as the official supplier of betting data from leagues including the NBA, MLB, and NHL. The Company's recent signings demonstrate its commitment to delivering engaging experiences for its clients while effectively monetizing its league partnerships through the value-added creation of innovative products and solutions.

Sportradar was selected as the exclusive global betting partner by CONMEBOL, the governing body of ten National Soccer Associations in South America, to enhance the accessibility and engagement of South American football for a broader global audience.

Sportradar was appointed as the official technology partner by the Delhi Capitals. The new three-year partnership will provide innovative video technology to develop cricket talent. Sportradar continues to build relationships in emerging markets such as India with strong sports fan bases.

Sportradar organized its inaugural Elite Prep Basketball Tournament, the "Sportradar Showdown," held in Las Vegas in July. The tournament brought together exceptional amateur basketball teams under the Under Amour Association, Adidas 3SSB, and NBA Academy, and showcased Sportradar's Synergy technology, capturing extensive data throughout the tournament and offering valuable insights for the use of college coaches and NBA talent scouts.

The Company won multiple awards in the second quarter. Sportradar was named 'Acquisition & Retention Partner of the Year' by EGR North America, won the 'Live Betting & Gaming Product Award' and the 'Sports Data Product Award' from SBC North America, received the 'Live Streaming Supplier Award' at the EGR B2B Awards and, ORAKO Sportsbook solution was selected as 'Best Sports Betting Technology of the Year' at the 2023 Sports Technology Awards.



Segment Information

RoW Betting

Segment revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 20% to €114.1 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. This growth was driven primarily by increased sales of the Company's higher value-add offerings including MBS, which increased 25% to €41.1 million, as well as Live Odd and Live Data products which grew 19% year over year.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 18% to €51.0 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 remained at 45% year over year.

RoW Audiovisual (AV)

Segment revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 25% to €49.6 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. Revenue growth was driven by the new CONMEBOL deal and growth in sales to new and existing customers.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2023 increased 26% to €16.4 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 remained at 33% year over year.

United States

Segment revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 31% to €38.0 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. Results were primarily driven by growth of 105% collectively in betting and gaming, and audiovisual products.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2023 was €5.4 million compared with a loss of (€5.5) million in the second quarter of 2022, indicating the strong improvement in operational leverage in the U.S. business model despite continuous investment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1 improved to 14% from (19%), compared with the second quarter of 2022.

1 Non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and accompanying tables for further explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.





The tables below show the information related to each reportable segment for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 95,513 39,741 29,066 164,320 12,869 177,189 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 43,324 13,053 (5,498 ) 50,879 (4,899 ) 45,980 Unallocated corporate expenses(1) (18,427 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 27,553 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 45 % 33 % (19 %) 31 % (38 %) 16 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 114,149 49,569 37,959 201,677 14,757 216,434 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 51,041 16,418 5,441 72,900 (2,560 ) 70,340 Unallocated corporate expenses(1) (30,238 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 40,102 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 45 % 33 % 14 % 36 % (17 %) 19 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 182,250 85,664 54,733 322,647 22,418 345,065 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 87,942 21,987 (11,920 ) 98,009 (8,613 ) 89,396 Unallocated corporate expenses(1) (35,142 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 54,254 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 48 % 26 % (22 %) 30 % (38 %) 16 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 in €'000 RoW Betting RoW Betting AV United States Total reportable segments All other segments Total Segment revenue 222,649 94,123 77,696 394,468 29,530 423,998 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 98,429 27,759 12,265 138,453 (5,707 ) 132,746 Unallocated corporate expenses(1) (55,973 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 76,773 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 44 % 29 % 16 % 35 % (19 %) 18 %

1 Non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and accompanying tables for further explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

(1) Unallocated corporate expenses primarily consist of salaries and wages for management, legal, human resources, finance, office, technology and other costs not allocated to the segments.





Annual Financial Outlook

Sportradar reaffirmed its annual outlook range provided on March 15, 2023, for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal 2023 as follows:

Revenue in the range of €902.0 million to €920.0 million, representing growth of 24% to 26% over fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in a range of €157.0 million to €167.0 million, representing 25% to 33% growth versus last year.

in a range of €157.0 million to €167.0 million, representing 25% to 33% growth versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 in the range of 17% to 18%.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Sportradar will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results today, August 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the earnings call through Sportradar's Investor Relations website. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as operating metrics, including Net Retention Rate. We use these non-IFRS financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to IFRS measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents profit for the period from continuing operations adjusted for share based compensation, depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of sports rights), impairment loss on other financial assets, remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee, non-routine litigation costs, professional fees for SOX and ERP implementations, one-time charitable donation for Ukrainian relief activities, share of loss of equity-accounted investee (SportTech AG), loss on disposal of equity-accounted investee (SportTech AG), foreign currency (gains) losses, finance income and finance costs, and income tax expense (benefit) and certain other non-recurring items, as described in the reconciliation below.



License fees relating to sports rights are a key component of how we generate revenue and one of our main operating expenses. Such license fees are presented either under purchased services and licenses or under depreciation and amortization, depending on the accounting treatment of each relevant license. Only licenses that meet the recognition criteria of IAS 38 are capitalized. The primary distinction for whether a license is capitalized or not capitalized is the contracted length of the applicable license. Therefore, the type of license we enter into can have a significant impact on our results of operations depending on whether we are able to capitalize the relevant license. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA removes this difference in classification by decreasing our EBITDA by our amortization of sports rights. As such, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA reflects the full costs of our sports right's licenses. Management believes that, by deducting the full amount of amortization of sports rights in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the result is a financial metric that is both more meaningful and comparable for management and our investors while also being more indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



We present Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that some items excluded are non-recurring in nature and this information is relevant in evaluating the results of the respective segments relative to other entities that operate in the same industry. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for evaluating Sportradar's operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Sportradar's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure.



Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for, profit for the period, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as a supplemental measure.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.



In addition, we define the following operating metric as follows:

"Net Retention Rate" is calculated for a given period by starting with the reported Trailing Twelve Month revenue, which includes both subscription-based and revenue sharing revenue, from our top 200 customers as of twelve months prior to such period end, or prior period revenue. We then calculate the reported trailing twelve-month revenue from the same customer cohort as of the current period end, or current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any upsells and is net of contraction and attrition over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total current period revenue by the total prior period revenue to arrive at our Net Retention Rate.



The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to profit (loss) for the period, its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, on a forward- looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include but are not limited to foreign exchange gains and losses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2023 2022 2023 Continuing operations Revenue 177,189 216,434 345,065 423,998 Purchased services and licenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (43,240 ) (44,550 ) (80,076 ) (92,985 ) Internally-developed software cost capitalized 4,768 5,923 8,776 11,250 Personnel expenses (64,442 ) (84,397 ) (116,696 ) (161,865 ) Other operating expenses (21,172 ) (20,934 ) (40,679 ) (42,183 ) Depreciation and amortization (49,102 ) (52,114 ) (101,572 ) (99,762 ) Impairment (loss) gain on trade receivables, contract assets and other financial assets 378 (2,823 ) (634 ) (3,900 ) Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee 7,698 - 7,698 - Share of (loss) profit of equity-accounted investees 4 (1,344 ) (97 ) (3,699 ) Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investee - (8,018 ) - (8,018 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 18,436 (1,182 ) 28,855 (4,901 ) Finance income 638 1,717 724 6,601 Finance costs (9,212 ) (7,077 ) (18,134 ) (12,118 ) Net income before tax from continuing operations 21,943 1,635 33,230 12,418 Income tax (expense) benefit 873 (1,602 ) (2,206 ) (5,575 ) Profit for the period from continuing operations 22,816 33 31,024 6,843 Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations - 43 - 43 Profit for the period 22,816 76 31,024 6,886



Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability 1,433 (89 ) 1,451 (89 ) Related deferred tax expense (benefit) (207 ) 11 (210 ) 11 1,226 (78 ) 1,241 (78 ) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to the owners of the company 6,117 2,810 7,803 (357 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 55 6 4 9 6,172 2,816 7,807 (348 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 7,398 2,738 9,048 (426 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 30,214 2,814 40,072 6,460 Profit (Loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 22,790 88 30,912 6,910 Non-controlling interests 26 (12 ) 112 (24 ) 22,816 76 31,024 6,886 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 30,133 2,820 39,956 6,475 Non-controlling interests 81 (6 ) 116 (15 ) 30,214 2,814 40,072 6,460 Profit and Profit from continuing operations per Class A share attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.08 0.00 0.10 0.02 Diluted 0.07 0.00 0.10 0.02 Profit and Profit from continuing operations per Class B share attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Diluted 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Weighted-average number of shares (in thousands) Weighted-average number of Class A shares (basic) 206,989 206,985 206,597 206,519 Weighted-average number of Class A shares (diluted) 217,625 219,510 217,339 218,663 Weighted-average number of Class B shares (basic and diluted) 903,671 903,671 903,671 903,671



SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

December 31, June 30,

Assets 2022 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 243,757 263,746 Trade receivables 63,412 63,675 Contract assets 50,482 58,668 Other assets and prepayments 42,913 34,883 Income tax receivables 1,631 1,430 402,195 422,402 Non-current assets Property and equipment 37,887 38,343 Intangible assets and goodwill 843,632 842,809 Equity-accounted investee 33,888 - Other financial assets and other non-current assets 44,445 47,670 Deferred tax assets 27,014 24,735 986,866 953,557 Assets held for sale - 7,185 Total assets 1,389,061 1,383,144 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 7,361 7,887 Trade payables 204,994 181,230 Other liabilities 65,268 58,818 Contract liabilities 23,172 28,187 Income tax liabilities 8,693 8,994 309,488 285,116 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15,484 14,385 Trade payables 269,917 274,525 Other non-current liabilities 10,695 7,150 Deferred tax liabilities 26,048 24,635 322,144 320,695 Liabilities related to assets held for sale - 287 Total liabilities 631,632 606,098 Ordinary shares 27,323 27,369 Treasury shares (2,705 ) (7,180 ) Additional paid-in capital 590,191 600,429 Retained earnings 117,155 130,868 Other reserves 19,624 19,195 Reserves related to assets held for sale - 145 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 751,588 770,826 Non-controlling interest 5,841 6,220 Total equity 757,429 777,046 Total liabilities and equity 1,389,061 1,383,144



SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of Euros)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit for the period from continuing operations 31,024 6,843 Profit for the period from discontinued operations - 43 Profit for the period 31,024 6,886 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the year to net cash provided by operating activities: Income tax expense 2,206 5,575 Interest income (724 ) (3,451 ) Interest expense 18,125 10,357 Impairment losses on financial assets 176 3,900 Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee (7,698 ) - Other financial income, net (126 ) - Foreign currency loss (gain), net (28,855 ) 4,901 Amortization of intangible assets 95,884 93,101 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,688 6,661 Equity-settled share-based payments 12,687 19,661 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 97 3,699 Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investee - 8,018 Other (1,232 ) (8,260 ) Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes, interest and income taxes 127,252 151,048 Increase in trade receivables, contract assets, other assets and prepayments (19,602 ) (5,101 ) Decrease in trade and other payables, contract and other liabilities (3,409 ) (4,735 ) Changes in working capital (23,011 ) (9,836 ) Interest paid (17,355 ) (9,611 ) Interest received 735 3,454 Income taxes paid, net (3,198 ) (4,855 ) Net cash from operating activities 84,423 130,200 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of intangible assets (70,587 ) (94,207 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,565 ) (3,246 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (47,732 ) (12,286 ) Acquisition of financial assets - (3,716 ) Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investee - 15,172 Collection of loans receivable 120 41 Issuance of loans receivable - (204 ) Collection of deposits 20 243 Payment of deposits (59 ) (100 ) Net cash used in investing activities (119,803 ) (98,303 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of lease liabilities (3,183 ) (3,283 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (28,246 ) - Principal payments on bank debt (289 ) (437 ) Purchase of treasury shares (677 ) (6,339 ) Change in bank overdrafts 27 80 Net cash used in financing activities (32,368 ) (9,979 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (67,748 ) 21,918 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 742,773 243,757 Effects of movements in exchange rates 40,535 (1,929 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 715,560 263,746



The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is profit for the period from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBTIDA reconciliation:







in €'000 2022 2023 2022 2023 Profit for the period from continuing operations 22,816 33 31,024 6,843 Share based compensation 8,776 11,108 12,687 20,062 Litigation costs1 1,887 - 3,171 - Professional fees for SOX and ERP implementations 1,114 59 2,539 304 One-time charitable donation for Ukrainian relief activities - - 147 - Depreciation and amortization 49,102 52,114 101,572 99,762 Amortization of sport rights (37,857 ) (40,920 ) (80,125 ) (78,110 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investee2 - 1,344 - 3,699 Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investee - 8,018 - 8,018 Impairment loss on other financial assets 148 202 176 202 Remeasurement of previously held equity-accounted investee (7,698 ) - (7,698 ) - Foreign currency (gains) loss, net (18,436 ) 1,182 (28,855 ) 4,901 Finance income (638 ) (1,717 ) (724 ) (6,601 ) Finance costs 9,212 7,077 18,134 12,118 Income tax expense (benefit) (873 ) 1,602 2,206 5,575 Adjusted EBITDA 27,553 40,102 54,254 76,773

(1) Includes legal related costs in connection with a non-routine litigation.

(2) Related to equity-accounted investee SportTech AG.



The most directly comparable IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA margin is profit for the period from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue as disclosed below: