Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 revenue increased 16% year-over-year driven by strong marketplace growth of 24% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter. Supplier Services revenue impacted by approximately $1.7 million on a year-over-year basis driven by discontinuation of sales of supplies in the U.S. in Q2.



Q2 gross profit up 16% year-over-year driven by 34% growth in marketplace gross profit. Marketplace gross profit up a robust 19% quarter-over-quarter.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.7 million, a $3.1 million quarter-over-quarter improvement driven by higher revenue, gross profit and improved operating leverage.

In Q2, we took further actions to reduce operating expenses with a 4% reduction in workforce on top of the 6% previously announced in Q1. Additionally, we consolidated office space, lowering office lease expense by $2.7 million on an annual basis.

Expect Q3 revenue growth of 15%-17% year-over-year to $119-$121 million driven by strong marketplace growth.

Continued positive results from our 5-point strategic plan with increasing focus on our top 200 accounts; rapidly expanding the marketplace menu; furthering international expansion and growth; driving adoption of new products, and driving operating leverage.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"In Q2 2023, Xometry delivered stronger-than-expected 24% marketplace growth year-over-year, delivered 19% growth in marketplace gross profit quarter-over-quarter and significantly improved operating leverage," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "Driven by Artificial Intelligence, the underpinnings of marketplace growth are robust with 44% active buyer growth and continued strong order growth. Xometry is empowering our customers to build parts that are critical components in next-generation industries from spacecraft and electric vehicles to medical devices and robotics. Our digital marketplace and suite of cloud-based solutions are enabling the long tail of the internet to finally reach the thousands of small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the United States and around the world. We expect to continue to rapidly gain market share fueling robust marketplace revenue growth in 2023 and continuing on our path to Adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q4 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter 2023 was $111.0 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Marketplace revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $93.5 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

Supplier services revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, a decrease of 13% year-over-year driven by the exit of the supplies business in the U.S. which reduced revenue by $1.7 million year-over-year.

Total gross profit for the second quarter 2023 was $43.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Marketplace Active Buyers increased 44% from 33,491 as of June 30, 2022 to 48,294 as of June 30, 2023.

Marketplace Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at least $50,000 increased 30% from 894 as of June 30, 2022, to 1,159 as of June 30, 2023.

Marketplace Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts was 96%.

Active Paying Suppliers increased 5% from 7,202 as of June 30, 2022 to 7,553 as of June 30, 2023.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $26.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.0 million year-over-year. Net loss for Q2 2023 included $5.8 million of stock-based compensation, $8.8 million of lease abandonment and termination costs and $0.7 million of restructuring costs related to a reduction in force and $0.6 million associated with our exit from the supplies business.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.7 million for the quarter, reflecting an increase of $0.4 million year-over-year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $286.1 million as of June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Expanded AI-powered Xometry Instant Quoting Engine to include instant-quoting of inserts, multi-part assemblies, and expanded sheet-cutting processes. The enhanced features allow buyers to instantly get pricing and lead times on CNC, sheet metal and sheet-cut parts with standard inserts while also analyzing multi-party assemblies, further accelerating Xometry's assembly production work.

Introduced expanded sheet-cutting options to include a wider array of metal, composite and rubber materials. Xometry's sheet-cutting service can cut a variety of materials using the latest laser and waterjet-cutting technologies.

Expanded Thomas Market Services (TMS) self-serve offering to include bundles with advertising and video services.

Launched Instant Quoting for Alibaba Group's 1688.com On-Demand Manufacturing Services through Xometry Asia. The collaboration gives buyers in China the ability to receive instant quotes and lead times from Chinese suppliers, data that is fueled by Xometry's AI-powered Instant Quoting Engine. Xometry is the only partner specialized in the structural parts on 1688.com that will provide real-time pricing and lead times.

Expanded the Xometry platform to include team functionality. This new dashboard allows teams of engineers and procurement professionals within an organization to collaborate and manage manufacturing supply chain projects on Xometry's marketplace. It provides a suite of tools that enables customers to increase productivity and efficiency by providing real time order status and other data across the organization. The product is in limited beta release.







Financial Summary (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Consolidated Revenue $ 111,008 $ 95,615 16 % $ 216,334 $ 179,286 21 % Gross profit 43,556 37,696 16 % 82,925 70,635 17 % Net loss attributable to common stockholders (26,554 ) (16,553 ) (60 )% (44,898 ) (36,565 ) (23 )% EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock (0.55 ) (0.35 ) (57 )% (0.94 ) (0.78 ) (21 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (8,658 ) (8,300 ) (4 )% (20,425 ) (21,026 ) 3 % Non-GAAP net loss(1) (6,627 ) (8,447 ) 22 % (16,393 ) (20,974 ) 22 % Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted(1), of Class A and Class B common stock (0.14 ) (0.18 ) 22 % (0.34 ) (0.45 ) 24 % Marketplace Revenue $ 93,511 $ 75,598 24 % $ 180,191 $ 140,013 29 % Cost of revenue 63,914 53,492 (19 )% 125,661 100,233 (25 )% Gross Profit $ 29,597 $ 22,106 34 % $ 54,530 $ 39,780 37 % Gross Margin 31.7 % 29.2 % 2.5 % 30.3 % 28.4 % 1.9 % Supplier services Revenue $ 17,497 $ 20,017 (13 )% $ 36,143 $ 39,273 (8 )% Cost of revenue 3,538 4,427 20 % 7,748 8,418 8 % Gross Profit $ 13,959 $ 15,590 (10 )% $ 28,395 $ 30,855 (8 )% Gross Margin 79.8 % 77.9 % 1.9 % 78.6 % 78.6 % -

(1) These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.



Key Operating Metrics(2): As of June 30, 2023 2022 %

Change Active Buyers(3) 48,294 33,491 44 % Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts(3) 96 % 95 % Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000(3) 1,159 894 30 % Active Paying Suppliers(3) 7,553 7,202 5 %

(2) These key operating metrics are for Marketplace and Supplier Services. See "Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of these metrics.

(3) Amounts shown for Active Buyers, Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000, and Active Paying Suppliers are as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Financial Guidance and Outlook: Q3 2023 FY 2023 (in millions) Low High Low High Revenue(1) $ 119.0 $ 121.0 $ 464.0 $ 474.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6.5 ) $ (5.5 ) $ (27.0 ) $ (25.0 )

(1) Xometry's third quarter and full year 2023 guidance reflects the impact of exiting the supplies business in the U.S. lowering revenue by approximately $2.0 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Xometry's third quarter and full year 2023 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in Xometry's stock price. Xometry expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Xometry, Inc. ("Xometry", the "Company", "we" or "our") uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user's overall understanding of Xometry's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company's financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company's short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry's peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company's financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marketplace revenue: includes the sale of parts and assemblies.

Supplier service revenue: includes the sales of advertising on Thomasnet, marketing services, supplies, financial service products and other fintech products.

Active Buyers: The Company defines "buyers" as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months.

Active Suppliers: The Company defines "suppliers" as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or supplies. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product or buy tools or supplies.

Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts: The Company defines an "account" as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.

Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000: The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.

Active Paying Suppliers: The Company defines Active Paying Suppliers as individuals or businesses who have purchased one or more of our supplier services, including digital marketing services, data services, financial services or supplies on our platforms during the last twelve months.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA): The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, income tax provision (benefit), and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, stock-based compensation, lease abandonment, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the supplies business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company's ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration and transaction costs.

Non-GAAP net loss: The Company defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, loss on marketable securities, loss on sale of property and equipment, charitable contributions of common stock, lease abandonment and termination costs, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the supplies business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company's ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration and transaction costs.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted): The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average number of common stock outstanding.

Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company's businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,738 $ 65,662 Marketable securities 229,411 253,770 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2.0 million and $2.0 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 57,658 49,188 Inventory 1,339 1,571 Prepaid expenses 5,831 7,591 Other current assets 13,825 12,273 Total current assets 364,802 390,055 Property and equipment, net 23,990 19,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,401 25,923 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 4,271 4,068 Intangible assets, net 37,589 39,351 Goodwill 263,002 258,036 Other assets 427 413 Total assets $ 708,482 $ 736,925 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,592 $ 12,437 Accrued expenses 37,136 33,430 Contract liabilities 9,999 8,509 Income taxes payable 2,796 3,956 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,504 5,471 Total current liabilities 69,027 63,803 Convertible notes 280,840 279,909 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,372 16,940 Deferred income taxes 385 429 Other liabilities 1,382 1,011 Total liabilities 366,006 362,092 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 45,243,447 shares and 44,822,264 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 2,676,154 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 635,267 623,081 Accumulated other comprehensive income 359 28 Accumulated deficit (294,264 ) (249,366 ) Total stockholders' equity 341,362 373,743 Noncontrolling interest 1,114 1,090 Total equity 342,476 374,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 708,482 $ 736,925





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 111,008 $ 95,615 $ 216,334 $ 179,286 Cost of revenue 67,452 57,919 133,409 108,651 Gross profit 43,556 37,696 82,925 70,635 Sales and marketing 22,666 18,145 45,105 37,430 Operations and support 14,220 12,180 26,828 24,538 Product development 8,922 7,796 17,047 15,085 General and administrative 25,582 15,057 41,539 28,017 Impairment of assets 219 119 246 119 Total operating expenses 71,609 53,297 130,765 105,189 Loss from operations (28,053 ) (15,601 ) (47,840 ) (34,554 ) Other income (expenses) Interest expense (1,193 ) (1,209 ) (2,391 ) (1,978 ) Interest and dividend income 2,959 474 5,654 570 Other expenses (576 ) (482 ) (559 ) (1,444 ) Income from unconsolidated joint venture 237 269 303 303 Total other income (expenses) 1,427 (948 ) 3,007 (2,549 ) Loss before income taxes (26,626 ) (16,549 ) (44,833 ) (37,103 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 67 - (69 ) 559 Net loss (26,559 ) (16,549 ) (44,902 ) (36,544 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (5 ) 4 (4 ) 21 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (26,554 ) $ (16,553 ) $ (44,898 ) $ (36,565 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.55 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock 47,865,990 47,074,246 47,783,235 46,932,702 Comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation $ 224 $ 14 $ 359 $ (14 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 224 14 359 (14 ) Net loss (26,559 ) (16,549 ) (44,902 ) (36,544 ) Comprehensive loss (26,335 ) (16,535 ) (44,543 ) (36,558 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 19 37 24 71 Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (26,354 ) $ (16,572 ) $ (44,567 ) $ (36,629 )





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: (unaudited) Net loss $ (44,902 ) $ (36,544 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,461 3,807 Impairment of assets 246 119 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset 12,179 3,540 Stock based compensation 10,492 8,935 Revaluation of contingent consideration 187 434 Income from unconsolidated joint venture (203 ) (103 ) Donation of common stock 370 1,285 Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 1,190 Non-cash income tax benefit - (559 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 92 71 Inventory write-off 223 - Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 930 781 Deferred taxes benefit (44 ) (2 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (8,308 ) (11,833 ) Inventory 5 272 Prepaid expenses 1,417 (1,649 ) Other assets (2,546 ) (3,861 ) Accounts payable (50 ) 1,873 Accrued expenses 2,743 (2,041 ) Contract liabilities 1,470 2,862 Lease liabilities (2,369 ) (2,773 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,607 ) (34,196 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (5,641 ) (280,559 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 30,000 4 Purchases of property and equipment (8,492 ) (5,436 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 223 165 Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired (3,349 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,741 (285,826 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,144 2,470 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 287,500 Costs incurred in connection with issuance of convertible notes - (9,309 ) Payments on finance lease obligations - (2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,144 280,659 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (202 ) (66 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,924 ) (39,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 65,662 86,262 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 56,738 $ 46,833 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,438 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination 1,593 -





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (26,559 ) $ (16,549 ) $ (44,902 ) $ (36,544 ) Add (deduct): Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses (1,190 ) 1,217 (2,704 ) 2,852 Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,895 2,008 5,461 3,807 Amortization of lease intangible 257 333 590 666 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (67 ) - 69 (559 ) Stock-based compensation(2) 5,798 5,479 10,492 8,935 Lease abandonment(3) 8,706 - 8,706 - Acquisition and other(4) 196 (1,923 ) 226 (1,284 ) Charitable contribution of common stock - 1,285 370 1,285 Income from unconsolidated joint venture (237 ) (269 ) (303 ) (303 ) Impairment of assets 219 119 246 119 Restructuring charge(5) 738 - 738 - Costs to exit the supplies business 586 - 586 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,658 ) $ (8,300 ) $ (20,425 ) $ (21,026 )

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Net Loss: Net loss $ (26,559 ) $ (16,549 ) $ (44,902 ) $ (36,544 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,895 2,008 5,461 3,807 Stock-based compensation(2) 5,798 5,479 10,492 8,935 Amortization of lease intangible 257 333 590 666 Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 464 469 930 781 Loss on marketable securities - 332 - 1,190 Acquisition and other(4) 196 (1,923 ) 226 (1,284 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 1 - 92 71 Charitable contribution of common stock - 1,285 370 1,285 Lease abandonment and termination(3) 8,778 - 8,778 - Impairment of assets 219 119 246 119 Restructuring charge(5) 738 - 738 - Costs to exit the supplies business 586 - 586 - Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (6,627 ) $ (8,447 ) $ (16,393 ) $ (20,974 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock 47,865,990 47,074,246 47,783,235 46,932,702 EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.55 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.78 ) Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.45 )

(1) Represents depreciation expense of the Company's long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations.

(2) Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations.

(3) Amount is recorded in general and administrative and/or other expenses.

(4) Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration and transaction costs.

(5) Costs associated with the May 2023 reduction in workforce.





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Revenue: U.S. $ 95,433 $ 87,675 $ 189,336 $ 163,724 International 15,575 7,940 26,998 15,562 Total revenue $ 111,008 $ 95,615 $ 216,334 $ 179,286 Segment Net Loss: U.S. $ (22,912 ) $ (11,222 ) $ (35,849 ) $ (26,245 ) International (3,642 ) (5,331 ) (9,049 ) (10,320 ) Total net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (26,554 ) $ (16,553 ) $ (44,898 ) $ (36,565 )

Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense Sales and marketing $ 1,185 $ 1,300 $ 2,237 $ 1,936 Operations and support 2,038 1,741 3,735 3,164 Product development 1,390 1,128 2,466 2,022 General and administrative 1,185 1,310 2,054 1,813 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,798 $ 5,479 $ 10,492 $ 8,935 Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense Cost of revenue $ 38 $ 24 $ 82 $ 58 Sales and marketing 793 776 1,584 1,550 Operations and support 78 16 90 27 Product development 1,393 805 2,704 1,599 General and administrative 593 387 1,001 573 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 2,895 $ 2,008 $ 5,461 $ 3,807 Restructuring Charge Sales and marketing $ 224 $ - $ 224 $ - Operations and support 230 - 230 - Product development 117 - 117 - General and administrative 167 - 167 - Total restructuring charge $ 738 $ - $ 738 $ -



