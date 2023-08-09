CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Sales decreased 10% (9% in constant currency) to $443.6 million, driven by the macro slowdown in global consumer spending

Gross margin improved 190 basis points to 40.4%

EBIT before non-core items was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales compared to last year at $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $38.0 million, a 27.1% decrease from last year and a 33.3% increase from first quarter 2023

Inventory decreased for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $85.7 million since September 30, 2022

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $74.1 million to $58.4 million compared to the same period last year

Equity at June 30, 2023 was at a record level of $713.6 million, up 11% from June 2022

Dividend declared of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, which will be distributed on August 30, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of August 17, 2023

The Company reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "As the global apparel industry navigates a period of normalizing trends, we are pursuing strategic actions aimed at reducing inventory levels, enhancing gross margin, and optimizing our production capabilities. Additionally, we are focused on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. During the quarter, most of our owned brands increased direct sales across both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail channels.

Additionally, we managed to achieve a strong second quarter gross margin despite a heavily promotional retail landscape, while simultaneously reducing our inventory for the third consecutive quarter, netting a cumulative reduction of $85.7 since September 2022. These factors drove a $74.1 million improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior year period, further strengthening our balance sheet. Finally, we announced another measure to streamline our operations by reducing our operational footprint in China."

Mr. Dabah continued, "As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain confident in the direction we are headed and in the meaningful opportunities we are pursuing to drive shareholder value. For the remainder of 2023, we expect sales and profitability growth led by strong direct-to-consumer performance, favorable customer mix, improving margins, and higher utilization across our factories. We expect to meet our prior 2023 full-year guidance while further strengthening our balance sheet through continued reductions in both inventory and debt levels."

Sales

The Company reported second quarter 2023 sales of $443.6 million, a 10% decrease (9% in constant currency) from $491.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. First-half sales were $886.0 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $975.1 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased to 40.4%, compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The 190-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel and segment mix, and lower freight costs, partially offset by higher discounts and lower factory utilization. Gross margin in the first half of 2023 increased by 150 basis points to 39.7%, compared to 38.2% in the first half of 2022.

EBIT

EBIT in the second quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items (detailed below) in the second quarter of 2023 was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, compared to $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales, in 2022.

EBIT in the first half of 2023 was $42.7 million, compared to $72.7 million in the same period last year. In the first half of 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $50.7 million, or 5.7% of sales, compared to $78.2 million, or 8.0% of sales, in the first half of 2022.

The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.

Non-Core Items

As part of a strategic focus to further streamline its operations, the Company decided in the second quarter of 2023 to further downsize its China operations.

For the first quarter of 2023, non-core items included the following operational measures:

- closed the Bare Necessities distribution center and transitioned to a third-party fulfillment center in Mexico

- relocated Egypt cut and sew operations from Cairo to El-Minya

- closed the socks production facility in Bulgaria, and moved production to a new facility in Egypt

- implemented efficiency measures in the Company's 7 for All Mankind segment

In the second quarter and first half 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $6.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. The Company estimates annual cost savings from the realignment plans of approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.

Non-core items in the second quarter and first half of 2023 also include, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.

Non-Core Items

(in USD, Millions) First Half Second Quarter 2022 2023 2022 2023 Realignment plans $ 5.5 $ 11.4 $ 5.5 $ 6.0 Income from decrease of earn-out liability - (4.0 ) - (4.0 ) Deal costs - 0.7 - 0.7 Total Non-Core Items $ 5.5 $ 8.1 $ 5.5 $ 2.7

Net Income

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $16.6 million, compared to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income in the first half of 2023 was $18.1 million, compared to $41.6 million in the first half last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $24.3 million, compared to $47.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 were $0.53, compared to $0.80 in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.59, compared to $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2023 were $0.61, compared to $1.47 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.85 compared to $1.68 in 2022.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the second quarter of 2023 was $38.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $66.5 million, compared to $94.7 million in the first half of 2022.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $58.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($15.7) million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $69.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($68.3) million in the first half of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at June 30, 2023, was $189.5 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $218.4 million at June 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Equity on June 30, 2023 was $713.6 million, up 11% from $641.6 million on June 30, 2022.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, to be distributed on August 30, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be August 17, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

Delta Galil reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance, including the expectation of meaningfully higher gross and operating margins in the second half of 2023 and with lower inventory and debt levels. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.

Full-Year 2023

Guidance

(in millions, except per

share amount) 2022

Results

(in millions, except per

share amount) Sales $ 2,000.0 $ 2,031.5 EBIT $ 192.0 $ 190.2 EBITDA $ 285.7 $ 284.2 Net income $ 120.9 $ 120.6 Diluted EPS ($) $ 4.27 $ 4.33

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2023 June 30 December

31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 134,883 147,827 126,649 Restricted Cash 3,092 5,294 4,002 Short-term deposit 42,874 29,469 64,265 Trade receivables 182,687 180,688 236,772 Taxes on income receivable 2,381 11,636 10,691 Others 43,939 41,585 36,389 Financial derivative 139 310 423 Inventory 452,017 519,392 487,307 Assets held for sale 1,827 - - Total current assets 863,839 936,201 966,498 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 12,596 12,262 12,528 Investment property 2,691 2,692 2,702 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 239,536 216,072 235,273 Goodwill 144,902 144,309 144,238 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 272,094 276,071 275,948 Assets in respect of usage rights 199,262 201,419 193,275 Deferred tax assets 24,350 18,872 18,183 Financial derivative 939 2,824 2,025 Total non-current assets 896,370 874,521 884,172 Total assets 1,760,209 1,810,722 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2023 June 30 December

31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 30,934 28,147 51,430 Current maturities of bank loans 43,709 6,795 42,152 Current maturities of debentures 29,873 30,730 45,935 Financial derivative 1,872 676 1,037 Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases 50,290 47,614 47,968 Trade payables 186,561 251,697 209,673 Taxes on income payable 29,797 21,251 34,048 Provision for restructuring plan 7,071 7,343 2,633 Others 138,378 157,730 176,411 Total current liabilities 518,485 551,983 611,287 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 128,560 164,681 133,151 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 5,508 7,774 5,982 Liabilities in respect of leases 171,424 170,700 164,175 Other non-current liabilities 57,538 76,495 63,431 Debentures 125,350 162,211 129,969 Deferred taxes liabilities 36,589 35,227 32,158 Financial derivative 3,154 39 173 Total non-current liabilities 528,123 617,127 529,039 Total liabilities 1,046,608 1,169,110 1,140,326 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 128,016 128,445 128,268 Other capital reserves 25,054 20,778 26,410 Retained earning 523,071 456,538 517,751 Treasury shares (13,823 ) (14,252 ) (14,075 ) 686,032 615,223 682,068 Minority interests 27,569 26,389 28,276 Total equity 713,601 641,612 710,344 Total liabilities and equity 1,760,209 1,810,722 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars (Excluding earning per share figures) Sales 886,040 975,124 443,583 491,251 Cost of sales 534,038 602,841 264,492 302,260 Gross profit 352,002 372,283 179,091 188,991 % of sales 39.7 % 38.2 % 40.4 % 38.5 % Selling and marketing expenses 253,536 252,822 123,897 125,712 % of sales 28.6 % 25.9 % 27.9 % 25.6 % General and administrative expenses 47,889 45,433 24,559 22,207 % of sales 5.4 % 4.7 % 5.5 % 4.5 % Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of

associated company accounted for using the equity

method (164 ) (4,159 ) (265 ) (2,921 ) Operating income excluding non-recurring items 50,741 78,187 30,900 43,993 % of sales 5.7 % 8.0 % 7.0 % 9.0 % Non-core items 8,087 5,467 2,666 5,467 Operating income 42,654 72,720 28,234 38,526 Finance expenses, net 20,509 18,089 9,927 8,417 Income before taxes on income 22,145 54,631 18,307 30,109 Taxes on income 4,080 13,025 3,257 7,448 Net income for the period 18,065 41,606 15,050 22,661 Net income for the period excluding non-core items,

net of tax 24,324 47,073 16,552 28,128 Net income for the period attributed to the company's

shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax 22,319 44,486 15,445 26,738 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 16,122 39,019 14,005 21,271 Attributed to non-controlling interests 1,943 2,587 1,045 1,390 18,065 41,606 15,050 22,661 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's

shareholders (in US Dollars) 0.61 1.47 0.53 0.80 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items

net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders (in

US Dollars) 0.85 1.68 0.59 1.01

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 18,065 41,606 15,050 22,661 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from (used in) operating activities 93,296 (61,095 ) 52,958 (15,921 ) Interest paid in cash (16,896 ) (12,675 ) (4,465 ) (5,190 ) Interest received in cash 1,245 122 146 31 Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net (1,426 ) (10,126 ) 6,827 (3,892 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 94,284 (42,168 ) 70,516 (2,311 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Short-term deposit, net 18,574 (29,469 ) 19,176 (29,469 ) Purchase of fixed assets (21,180 ) (14,804 ) (15,952 ) (7,084 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,720 ) (3,240 ) (444 ) (1,872 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 444 90 301 10 Others 821 551 (255 ) 98 Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities (3,061 ) (46,872 ) 2,826 (38,317 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (1,400 ) (2,117 ) (404 ) (572 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase (3,566 ) (5,397 ) (335 ) (2,341 ) Lease principle repayment (24,952 ) (26,151 ) (12,133 ) (13,438 ) Repayment of Debentures (15,140 ) - - - Dividend paid (12,028 ) (15,963 ) (4,010 ) (6,032 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations - 53,800 - - Repayment of long-term loans from banking

corporations (3,732 ) (3,542 ) (1,827 ) (1,553 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net (20,539 ) 28,198 (36,276 ) 11,839 Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a

subsidiary - (792 ) - (393 ) Others (719 ) (5,454 ) (719 ) (4,189 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (82,076 ) 22,582 (55,704 ) (16,679 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,147 (66,458 ) 17,638 (57,307 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (913 ) (15,844 ) (1,022 ) (12,705 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 126,649 230,129 118,267 217,839 Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the Period, net 134,883 147,827 134,883 147,827

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows From (used in) operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 17,887 16,000 8,521 7,688 Amortization 32,456 30,213 16,329 15,180 Exchange rate losses (gains) (8 ) 399 (75 ) 394 Interest paid in cash 12,660 8,338 2,460 3,219 Interest received in cash (1,245 ) (122 ) (146 ) (31 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 1,426 10,126 (6,827 ) 3,892 Deferred taxes on income, net (2,200 ) (8,515 ) 411 (6,108 ) Interest due to lease agreements 4,236 4,337 2,005 1,971 Severance pay liability, net (832 ) - (383 ) - Change in restructuring accrual 4,230 (1,554 ) 3,356 2,533 Income from decrease of earn-out liability (4,000 ) - (4,000 ) - Capital gain (206 ) (22 ) (204 ) (11 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted

to employees 1,726 1,875 917 727 Credit losses from trade receivables 255 19 357 93 Share in profits of associated company accounted for

using the equity method (204 ) (280 ) (140 ) (240 ) Others 3,126 2,059 (1,092 ) 491 69,307 62,873 21,489 29,798 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 52,757 9,545 13,723 (2,547 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances (2,939 ) 1,917 5,367 2,448 Decrease (increase) in trade payables (25,156 ) 5,849 (2,943 ) (3,692 ) Decrease (increase) in other payables (36,372 ) (5,478 ) (7,617 ) 11,564 Decrease (Increase) in inventory 35,699 (135,801 ) 22,939 (53,492 ) 23,989 (123,968 ) 31,469 (45,719 ) 93,296 (61,095 ) 52,958 (15,921 )

Contacts

For more information:

Nissim Douek

+972-54-5201178

Nissim@unik.co.il

U.S. Media:

Stacy Berns

Berns Communications Group

+1-212-994-4660

sberns@bcg-pr.com