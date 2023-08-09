CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)
- Sales decreased 10% (9% in constant currency) to $443.6 million, driven by the macro slowdown in global consumer spending
- Gross margin improved 190 basis points to 40.4%
- EBIT before non-core items was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales compared to last year at $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $38.0 million, a 27.1% decrease from last year and a 33.3% increase from first quarter 2023
- Inventory decreased for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $85.7 million since September 30, 2022
- Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $74.1 million to $58.4 million compared to the same period last year
- Equity at June 30, 2023 was at a record level of $713.6 million, up 11% from June 2022
- Dividend declared of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, which will be distributed on August 30, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of August 17, 2023
- The Company reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "As the global apparel industry navigates a period of normalizing trends, we are pursuing strategic actions aimed at reducing inventory levels, enhancing gross margin, and optimizing our production capabilities. Additionally, we are focused on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. During the quarter, most of our owned brands increased direct sales across both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail channels.
Additionally, we managed to achieve a strong second quarter gross margin despite a heavily promotional retail landscape, while simultaneously reducing our inventory for the third consecutive quarter, netting a cumulative reduction of $85.7 since September 2022. These factors drove a $74.1 million improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior year period, further strengthening our balance sheet. Finally, we announced another measure to streamline our operations by reducing our operational footprint in China."
Mr. Dabah continued, "As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain confident in the direction we are headed and in the meaningful opportunities we are pursuing to drive shareholder value. For the remainder of 2023, we expect sales and profitability growth led by strong direct-to-consumer performance, favorable customer mix, improving margins, and higher utilization across our factories. We expect to meet our prior 2023 full-year guidance while further strengthening our balance sheet through continued reductions in both inventory and debt levels."
Sales
The Company reported second quarter 2023 sales of $443.6 million, a 10% decrease (9% in constant currency) from $491.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. First-half sales were $886.0 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $975.1 million in the prior-year period.
Gross Margin
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased to 40.4%, compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The 190-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel and segment mix, and lower freight costs, partially offset by higher discounts and lower factory utilization. Gross margin in the first half of 2023 increased by 150 basis points to 39.7%, compared to 38.2% in the first half of 2022.
EBIT
EBIT in the second quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items (detailed below) in the second quarter of 2023 was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, compared to $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales, in 2022.
EBIT in the first half of 2023 was $42.7 million, compared to $72.7 million in the same period last year. In the first half of 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $50.7 million, or 5.7% of sales, compared to $78.2 million, or 8.0% of sales, in the first half of 2022.
The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.
Non-Core Items
As part of a strategic focus to further streamline its operations, the Company decided in the second quarter of 2023 to further downsize its China operations.
For the first quarter of 2023, non-core items included the following operational measures:
- closed the Bare Necessities distribution center and transitioned to a third-party fulfillment center in Mexico
- relocated Egypt cut and sew operations from Cairo to El-Minya
- closed the socks production facility in Bulgaria, and moved production to a new facility in Egypt
- implemented efficiency measures in the Company's 7 for All Mankind segment
In the second quarter and first half 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $6.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. The Company estimates annual cost savings from the realignment plans of approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.
Non-core items in the second quarter and first half of 2023 also include, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.
Non-Core Items
First Half
Second Quarter
2022
2023
2022
2023
Realignment plans
$
5.5
$
11.4
$
5.5
$
6.0
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
-
(4.0
)
-
(4.0
)
Deal costs
-
0.7
-
0.7
Total Non-Core Items
$
5.5
$
8.1
$
5.5
$
2.7
Net Income
Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $16.6 million, compared to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Net income in the first half of 2023 was $18.1 million, compared to $41.6 million in the first half last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $24.3 million, compared to $47.1 million in the first half of 2022.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 were $0.53, compared to $0.80 in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.59, compared to $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2023 were $0.61, compared to $1.47 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.85 compared to $1.68 in 2022.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend
EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the second quarter of 2023 was $38.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $66.5 million, compared to $94.7 million in the first half of 2022.
Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $58.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($15.7) million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $69.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($68.3) million in the first half of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.
Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at June 30, 2023, was $189.5 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $218.4 million at June 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.
Equity on June 30, 2023 was $713.6 million, up 11% from $641.6 million on June 30, 2022.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, to be distributed on August 30, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be August 17, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance
Delta Galil reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance, including the expectation of meaningfully higher gross and operating margins in the second half of 2023 and with lower inventory and debt levels. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.
Full-Year 2023
2022
Sales
$
2,000.0
$
2,031.5
EBIT
$
192.0
$
190.2
EBITDA
$
285.7
$
284.2
Net income
$
120.9
$
120.6
Diluted EPS ($)
$
4.27
$
4.33
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
About Delta Galil Industries
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023
June 30
December
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
134,883
147,827
126,649
Restricted Cash
3,092
5,294
4,002
Short-term deposit
42,874
29,469
64,265
Trade receivables
182,687
180,688
236,772
Taxes on income receivable
2,381
11,636
10,691
Others
43,939
41,585
36,389
Financial derivative
139
310
423
Inventory
452,017
519,392
487,307
Assets held for sale
1,827
-
-
Total current assets
863,839
936,201
966,498
Non-current assets:
Investments in associated companies accounted using
the equity method and long-term receivables
12,596
12,262
12,528
Investment property
2,691
2,692
2,702
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
239,536
216,072
235,273
Goodwill
144,902
144,309
144,238
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
272,094
276,071
275,948
Assets in respect of usage rights
199,262
201,419
193,275
Deferred tax assets
24,350
18,872
18,183
Financial derivative
939
2,824
2,025
Total non-current assets
896,370
874,521
884,172
Total assets
1,760,209
1,810,722
1,850,670
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023
June 30
December
2023
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Thousands of Dollars
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
30,934
28,147
51,430
Current maturities of bank loans
43,709
6,795
42,152
Current maturities of debentures
29,873
30,730
45,935
Financial derivative
1,872
676
1,037
Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases
50,290
47,614
47,968
Trade payables
186,561
251,697
209,673
Taxes on income payable
29,797
21,251
34,048
Provision for restructuring plan
7,071
7,343
2,633
Others
138,378
157,730
176,411
Total current liabilities
518,485
551,983
611,287
Non-current liabilities:
Bank loans
128,560
164,681
133,151
Severance pay liabilities less plan assets
5,508
7,774
5,982
Liabilities in respect of leases
171,424
170,700
164,175
Other non-current liabilities
57,538
76,495
63,431
Debentures
125,350
162,211
129,969
Deferred taxes liabilities
36,589
35,227
32,158
Financial derivative
3,154
39
173
Total non-current liabilities
528,123
617,127
529,039
Total liabilities
1,046,608
1,169,110
1,140,326
Equity:
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
Share capital
23,714
23,714
23,714
Share premium
128,016
128,445
128,268
Other capital reserves
25,054
20,778
26,410
Retained earning
523,071
456,538
517,751
Treasury shares
(13,823
)
(14,252
)
(14,075
)
686,032
615,223
682,068
Minority interests
27,569
26,389
28,276
Total equity
713,601
641,612
710,344
Total liabilities and equity
1,760,209
1,810,722
1,850,670
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30
Three months ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
(Excluding earning per share figures)
Sales
886,040
975,124
443,583
491,251
Cost of sales
534,038
602,841
264,492
302,260
Gross profit
352,002
372,283
179,091
188,991
% of sales
39.7
%
38.2
%
40.4
%
38.5
%
Selling and marketing expenses
253,536
252,822
123,897
125,712
% of sales
28.6
%
25.9
%
27.9
%
25.6
%
General and administrative expenses
47,889
45,433
24,559
22,207
% of sales
5.4
%
4.7
%
5.5
%
4.5
%
Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of
(164
)
(4,159
)
(265
)
(2,921
)
Operating income excluding non-recurring items
50,741
78,187
30,900
43,993
% of sales
5.7
%
8.0
%
7.0
%
9.0
%
Non-core items
8,087
5,467
2,666
5,467
Operating income
42,654
72,720
28,234
38,526
Finance expenses, net
20,509
18,089
9,927
8,417
Income before taxes on income
22,145
54,631
18,307
30,109
Taxes on income
4,080
13,025
3,257
7,448
Net income for the period
18,065
41,606
15,050
22,661
Net income for the period excluding non-core items,
24,324
47,073
16,552
28,128
Net income for the period attributed to the company's
22,319
44,486
15,445
26,738
Attribution of net earnings for the period:
Attributed to company's shareholders
16,122
39,019
14,005
21,271
Attributed to non-controlling interests
1,943
2,587
1,045
1,390
18,065
41,606
15,050
22,661
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's
0.61
1.47
0.53
0.80
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items
0.85
1.68
0.59
1.01
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30
Three months ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
18,065
41,606
15,050
22,661
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
deriving from (used in) operating activities
93,296
(61,095
)
52,958
(15,921
)
Interest paid in cash
(16,896
)
(12,675
)
(4,465
)
(5,190
)
Interest received in cash
1,245
122
146
31
Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net
(1,426
)
(10,126
)
6,827
(3,892
)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
94,284
(42,168
)
70,516
(2,311
)
Cash flows from investment activities:
Short-term deposit, net
18,574
(29,469
)
19,176
(29,469
)
Purchase of fixed assets
(21,180
)
(14,804
)
(15,952
)
(7,084
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,720
)
(3,240
)
(444
)
(1,872
)
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
444
90
301
10
Others
821
551
(255
)
98
Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities
(3,061
)
(46,872
)
2,826
(38,317
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders
in consolidated subsidiary
(1,400
)
(2,117
)
(404
)
(572
)
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase
(3,566
)
(5,397
)
(335
)
(2,341
)
Lease principle repayment
(24,952
)
(26,151
)
(12,133
)
(13,438
)
Repayment of Debentures
(15,140
)
-
-
-
Dividend paid
(12,028
)
(15,963
)
(4,010
)
(6,032
)
Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations
-
53,800
-
-
Repayment of long-term loans from banking
(3,732
)
(3,542
)
(1,827
)
(1,553
)
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
(20,539
)
28,198
(36,276
)
11,839
Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a
-
(792
)
-
(393
)
Others
(719
)
(5,454
)
(719
)
(4,189
)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(82,076
)
22,582
(55,704
)
(16,679
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
9,147
(66,458
)
17,638
(57,307
)
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash
and cash equivalents, net
(913
)
(15,844
)
(1,022
)
(12,705
)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period, net
126,649
230,129
118,267
217,839
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
134,883
147,827
134,883
147,827
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30
Three months ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Thousands of Dollars
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
From (used in) operating activities:
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
Depreciation
17,887
16,000
8,521
7,688
Amortization
32,456
30,213
16,329
15,180
Exchange rate losses (gains)
(8
)
399
(75
)
394
Interest paid in cash
12,660
8,338
2,460
3,219
Interest received in cash
(1,245
)
(122
)
(146
)
(31
)
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
1,426
10,126
(6,827
)
3,892
Deferred taxes on income, net
(2,200
)
(8,515
)
411
(6,108
)
Interest due to lease agreements
4,236
4,337
2,005
1,971
Severance pay liability, net
(832
)
-
(383
)
-
Change in restructuring accrual
4,230
(1,554
)
3,356
2,533
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
(4,000
)
-
(4,000
)
-
Capital gain
(206
)
(22
)
(204
)
(11
)
Change to the benefit component of options granted
1,726
1,875
917
727
Credit losses from trade receivables
255
19
357
93
Share in profits of associated company accounted for
(204
)
(280
)
(140
)
(240
)
Others
3,126
2,059
(1,092
)
491
69,307
62,873
21,489
29,798
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
52,757
9,545
13,723
(2,547
)
Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances
(2,939
)
1,917
5,367
2,448
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
(25,156
)
5,849
(2,943
)
(3,692
)
Decrease (increase) in other payables
(36,372
)
(5,478
)
(7,617
)
11,564
Decrease (Increase) in inventory
35,699
(135,801
)
22,939
(53,492
)
23,989
(123,968
)
31,469
(45,719
)
93,296
(61,095
)
52,958
(15,921
)
