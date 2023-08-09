Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has developed new 525 W TOPCon solar panels with a power conversion efficiency of 22.1% and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.Winaico has unveiled new n-type solar panels based on TOPCon technology. "The extremely robust glass-glass construction with 2 mm x 2 mm tempered, highly transparent glass, in combination with a stable 35 mm module frame, creates excellent resistance to weathering," the company said in a statement. The WST-NGX-D3 modules offer a nominal power of 525 W and an efficiency of 22.1%, with an open-circuit voltage of 47.22 V ...

