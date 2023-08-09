Oncocyte Corporation: Oncocyte Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price continued listing requirement and the matter is now closed.

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on August 9, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company's common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved from July 25, 2023 to August 7, 2023, subsequent to the Company's 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Contact:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte Corporation

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773178/Oncocyte-Regains-Compliance-With-Nasdaq-Listing-Requirements