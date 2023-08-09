Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EQV9 | ISIN: US68235C2061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7OC0
München
09.08.23
08:02 Uhr
3,425 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,94014:20
0,0000,00002.08.
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 14:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncocyte Corporation: Oncocyte Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price continued listing requirement and the matter is now closed.

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on August 9, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company's common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved from July 25, 2023 to August 7, 2023, subsequent to the Company's 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Contact:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte Corporation
via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773178/Oncocyte-Regains-Compliance-With-Nasdaq-Listing-Requirements

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.