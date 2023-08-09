Top brands provide personalized offers using SheerID identity marketing platform

SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has partnered with more than 50 brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of students and teachers as they prepare for the new school year. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations to reward educators and students.

"Brands that create personalized offers to celebrate communities that their customers are proud to be part of like being a student or teacher build strong emotional connections with these valuable consumers," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer of SheerID. "Recognizing and rewarding these individuals for the hard work they're doing to improve themselves and our future community leaders shows that brands care about people who make the world a better place, which builds trust and helps them gain and keep loyal customers."

Take Advantage Of Back-to-School Offers!

Students and teachers get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers to meet the needs of teachers and students in the areas of learning, technology, apparel, lifestyle, and news with the help of SheerID's Identity Marketing platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to these eligible communities. For those who are eligible, no SheerID account or membership signup is required.

Teacher offers

Allbirds Teachers can enjoy 15% off their entire purchase including sale items at Allbirds.com.

Autodesk Educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.

Aveda - Teachers get 20% off at Aveda.

Aveda Canada Teachers get 20% off at Aveda Canada.

Bonobos Teachers always get 20% off Bonobos better-fitting menswear, but for a limited time, teachers can get back to school in style with 25% off their purchase.

CheapCaribbean - Teachers who sign up for CheapCaribbean's Beach4Teach Program can get $150 off their next vacay plus special offers and early access to sales throughout the year.

CorePower Yoga Teachers can get 20% off CorePower Yoga All Access Membership and Class Packs to maintain a consistent yoga and strength-building practice.

Deckers UGG Teachers can enjoy 10% off full-priced styles at UGG.

Dow Jones Special Professor Subscription to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ): Professors staff save on digital and print access.

Professors staff save on digital and print access. Gannett - Austin American-Statesman - Educators deserve excellence which is why Austin American-Statesman is offering teachers a Digital All Access subscription for $20 for one year. The Arizona Republic The Arizona Republic is offering teachers a Digital All Access subscription for $20 for one year because educators deserve excellence. USA TODAY The point is educators deserve excellence USA TODAY is offering Teachers a USA TODAY Digital All Access subscription for $1 for 3 months.

Havaianas Teachers enjoy 25% off at Havaianas.

Holland America Line Teachers: Your dedication inspires us, and we'd like to say thanks. Plan your winter break getaway or summer cruise vacation now with Holland America Line and receive $100 Onboard Credit per stateroom to use towards Shore Excursions, Beverages, Spa Salon services and more.

J.Crew - Teachers get 20% off purchases at jcrew.com when they verify online.

J.Crew Factory Teachers enjoy 15% off their entire purchase with a valid ID!

Kipling Class is in session! Teachers get an extra 15% off their purchase.

Levi's Levi's knows how much work educators put into preparing our youth for their future. In fact, most of us wouldn't be here without the help of some wonderful educators from our youth who helped us along the way. That's why Levi's is offering a 15% discount to all teachers.

L.L.Bean Teachers get 10% OFF purchases at L.L.Bean! L.L.Bean is proud to support you in leading a healthy active lifestyle and making the most of your time spent outside.

Lovehoney Group Teachers get 20% off with SheerID.

MAC Cosmetics Teachers Get 20% Off All Orders For A Limited Time Only.

Mack Weldon - Teachers can enjoy 15% off sitewide at Mack Weldon. Stock up on the best underwear you'll ever wear (and more).

Madewell - Teachers can take 15% off their purchase when they verify their status.

Maxi-Cosi Teachers can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Maxi-Cosi.

Morningstar - Educators can enjoy 60% off Morningstar Investor. Optimize your investing strategy and help your students uncover their own with Morningstar's powerful data and portfolio tools.

Origins Estee Lauder Companies Teachers can enjoy 15% off skincare musts and more at Origins.com.

Peloton Teachers! Buy a Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread today and get $200 off Peloton accessories.

Safety 1st - Teachers can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Safety 1st.

Seed Seed is offering teachers 15% off their subscription of DS-01® Daily Synbiotic or PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic on Seed.com.

Sleep Number Sleep Number is offering teachers 20% off select Sleep Number 360® and next generation smart beds, integrated and adjustable bases, and select bedding. Visit sleepnumber.com/educators to learn more.

SONIC Drive-In Educators enrolled in the SONIC Teachers' Circle rewards program will receive a free 3-piece Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites* with any app purchase on August 14.

The Economist Group - Educators get 75% off The Economist.

Unity Technologies Teachers can download the same real-time 3D development platform and workflows used by professionals for free and teach their students to create immersive experiences across industries.

Vectorworks, Inc. Teachers get a Free Vectorworks Educational License.

VIVAIA Teachers enjoy a 20% discount on VIVAIA heels, flats and sneakers to stay chic and comfy all day long.

Whirlpool Teachers get 15% off most products.

Whirlpool Kitchenaid Teachers get 15% off most products.

Whirlpool Maytag Teachers get 15% off most products.

Student offers:

Adorama Shop exclusive student back-to-school deals in photo, video, audio, gaming and more.

Alo Moves Students get 1 Month FREE following $5/monthly or $49/annual membership until graduation.

Autodesk Students can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.

Aveda - Students get 20% off at Aveda.

Aveda Canada Students get 20% Off at Aveda Canada.

Bonobos Students always get 20% off our better-fitting menswear, but for a limited time, students can get back to school in style with 25% off their purchase.

Codecademy - Students learn to code and get job-ready with Codecademy Pro. Students save over 55% on an annual plan.

CorePower Yoga At CorePower Yoga, students get 20% off All Access Membership and Class Packs.

Dow Jones Special Student Subscription to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ): Students save up to 50% annually as long as they're a student.

Students save up to 50% annually as long as they're a student. Gannett - Austin American-Statesman Students deserve the opportunity to soar which is why Austin American-Statesman is offering students a Digital All Access subscription for $20 for one year. The Arizona Republic The Arizona Republic is offering students a Digital All Access subscription for $20 for one year to give students the opportunity to soar. USA TODAY The point is giving students the opportunity to soar USA TODAY is offering students a USA TODAY Digital All Access subscription for $1 for 3 months.

Havaianas Students enjoy 25% off at Havaianas.

Hulu College students can get Hulu's Student Deal for just $1.99/month. Stream tons of shows and movies on Hulu (With Ads) for just $1.99/month. That's 75% off the regular monthly price!

J.Crew - Students get 20% off purchases at jcrew.com when they verify online.

J.Crew Factory Students enjoy 15% off their entire purchase with a valid ID.

Kipling Class is in session! Students get an extra 15% off their purchase.

Levi's - Students! You all are the real ones. You're up early, working late, even putting in hours at the library, all in the noble pursuit of knowledge. And we've been there (trust us). That's why Levi's is offering a 15% discount to all students.

L.L.Bean Students get 10% OFF purchases at L.L.Bean! L.L.Bean is proud to support you in leading a healthy active lifestyle and making the most of your time spent outside.

Lovehoney Group Students get 20% off with SheerID.

Lufthansa - Students enjoy significant savings with Lufthansa student fares, as well as complimentary baggage allowance, free rebooking, and flexible refund options to ensure they have a smooth trip.

MAC Cosmetics Students Get 20% Off All Orders For A Limited Time Only.

Mack Weldon - Students can enjoy 15% off sitewide at Mack Weldon. Stock up on the best underwear you'll ever wear (and more).

Madewell - Students can take 15% off their purchase when they verify their status.

Morningstar Students save 90% on Morningstar Investor. Help make sense of the financial road ahead with Morningstar's clear-cut investment takes and in-depth data.

NASCAR College Students receive exclusive discounts for the remainder of the 2023 season at the following NASCAR tracks: Daytona International Speedway College tickets are just $29 and include a parking pass to the college tailgate area for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 26. Darlington Raceway College students save 70% off race tickets for the upcoming Cook Out Southern 500 weekend, September 2-3. Kansas Speedway College tickets start at just $30 for the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook on September 10. Talladega Superspeedway College students save on grandstand tickets, and receive free entry to the Saturday night concert and free parking for the YellaWood 500 weekend September 30 October 1. Martinsville Speedway College students save up to 15% on select race tickets for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on October 29. Phoenix Raceway College tickets are just $25 and include access to the college tailgate zone for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series West Championship races November 3 4.

National Basketball Association (NBA) The NBA is offering students a 40% discount on League Pass to stream live games and studio shows. This promotion is available to all students attending accredited universities and colleges in the U.S. and in select international markets. To be verified, students need to input their country, university college name, first name, last name, date of birth, and email address. Once verified, they will receive a unique promotional code to redeem for 12 months of discounted League Pass access.

NBC Sports Next Students who love golf can enjoy an annual GolfPass+ membership for only $59 a savings of nearly 40% that includes savings on tee times, unlimited instructional videos from the pros, $40 TaylorMade.com credit, and access to 12 months of Peacock to stream hundreds of hours of live sports. Or get access to all GolfPass videos (ad-free) for just $29.

NBCUniversal Peacock Students 18+ can save 67% on a Peacock subscription just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Peloton Students! Get meditation, yoga, cycling, strength all for $6.99 month. Download the Peloton App today and train with the best!

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Verified HBCU Students can enjoy 40% off WNBA League Pass.

Origins Estee Lauder Companies Students can enjoy 15% off skincare musts and more at Origins.com.

Salesforce Tableau Students can gain access to Tableau's analytics software for free.

Salomon - Students enjoy 15% off at Salomon.

Seed Seed is offering students 15% off their subscription of DS-01® Daily Synbiotic or PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic on Seed.com.

SHRM Students can purchase an annual SHRM student membership for only $49 and enjoy all of the benefits including career resources, an extensive network, and more.

SoundCloud Students get all of SoundCloud Go+ for 50% off. Get offline and ad-free listening of everything from mainstream releases to DJ sets, remixes and exclusive tracks with SoundCloud Go+ for Students.

The Economist Group Students study smarter with 75% off The Economist.

Thule Group Students can enjoy 20% off their entire purchase of Thule products.

Unity Technologies Students can download the Unity real-time 3D development platform for free and learn how to create video games, animations, and immersive XR experiences.

Vectorworks, Inc. Students get a free Vectorworks Educational License.

VIVAIA Students enjoy a 20% discount on back-to-school purchases at VIVAIA.

Whirlpool Students get 15% off most products.

Whirlpool Kitchenaid Students get 15% off most products.

Whirlpool Maytag Students get 15% off most products.

Make sure to check out all the exclusive discounts for teachers at SheerID Teacher Deals and for students at SheerID Student Deals.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via more than 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

