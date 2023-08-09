The Channel Company Names ExaGrid as Key Vendor with Forward-Thinking Technology

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ExaGrid on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.

MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Mid-sized organizations to small enterprise customers have a complex set of requirements that include: working across a wide range of operating systems, network topologies and distributed environments, stringent security requirements, and managing massive data growth. In addition, mid-sized organizations to small enterprise customers have tight IT resources and budget dollars.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances were architected to work with all major backup applications and in any environment but with the easiest installation, easiest management, and lowest cost up front and over time. ExaGrid meets security requirements, including working with existing VPN encryption across the WAN and encryption of data at rest.

Midmarket organizations need a solution that brings the appropriate compute with capacity to handle large data loads and massive data growth, with the least management possible and the least cost up front and over time. ExaGrid's full appliances in a single system bring a scale-out architecture to backup storage at a price that is affordable for mid-sized to small enterprise organizations.

"The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people," said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. "The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that's why I'm so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment," he said.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Channel Company and to be listed among many other top vendors on the MES Midmarket 100 list," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "More than 3,900 organizations use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data, and our customers range from the midmarket to the large enterprise in terms of size, and in all verticals. When organizations evaluate the backup solution and company that can best meet their backup needs and address their challenges, more and more IT organizations are finding that ExaGrid offers not only the fastest backup and restore performance, best scalability and most comprehensive security, but also a total cost of ownership that is typically half that of other solutions."

The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today's biggest IT movers and shakers who've set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

