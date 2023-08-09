Underexplored property proximal to Ada Tepe gold mine and Rozino gold deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a letter agreement with Zelenrok EOOD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raiden Resources Limited (collectively with Zelenrok, "Raiden"), whereby Velocity has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 75% interest (the "Option") in and to the prospecting and exploration license covering the Kalabak gold-copper property ("Kalabak" or the "Property"), located in southeastern Bulgaria. To exercise the option, Velocity must complete 5,000m of drilling and a Mineral Resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), over a five-year period.

Kalabak Property Highlights

Under-explored property, located in a highly prospective gold mineral belt

Potential for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits

Historical drilling is limited and focused only on one prospect

Location and Regional Setting

The Kalabak property is located approximately 10 kilometres north of Dundee Precious Metals Ada Tepe operating open pit mine (4.26 Mt at 4.8 g/t Au)1 and 6 kilometres northwest from Velocity's Rozino deposit (11.8 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold)2. The host stratigraphy at Ada Tepe and Rozino is preserved over a 10 kilometres strike length at Kalabak and represents a compelling regional target for sediment hosted epithermal gold-silver mineralization. Historical exploration completed by Raiden, including field mapping and sampling, confirmed the presence of a porphyry mineralizing environment. Additionally, three new structural zones with mineralization and vein textures are described which indicate an epithermal environment similar to that observed at Ada Tepe and Rozino.

The Kalabak prospecting license is located within a prolific epithermal and porphyry belt hosting gold and base metals (Figure 1 and 2), which transects southeastern Bulgaria, Northern Greece and western Turkey.

The property area covers Eocene to Oligocene gold-dominated magmatic mineralizing systems hosted within volcano-sedimentary pull-apart basins and underlying basement. The volcano-sedimentary package dips shallowly to the north-west and consists of clastic lacustrine sediments overlying the basement (similar to Ada Tepe and Rozino), volcanic rocks of andesitic composition, and limestones. Late andesite stocks intruded the volcano-sedimentary package at several locations and highlights the potential for a larger concealed feeder intrusive with copper-gold porphyry mineralization at depth.

Historically most of the exploration efforts, including 1,350m of historical drilling, were focused over the Sbor porphyry copper-moly-gold prospect. Exploration work throughout the remainder of the Property is limited to regional soil geochemistry, completed on very coarse grid.

Planned exploration includes geochemical screening planned to be completed in 2023, with drill testing of targets slated for 2024.





Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Property within the prospective Eocene gold - copper mineral belt transecting Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey and highlighting the location of operating mines, formerly operating mines, and mines under development. Readers are cautioned that aside from Rozino, Kalabak, Makedontsi, Obichnik, Iglika and Zlatusha, the mines and deposits labelled above are adjacent properties and that Velocity has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Velocity's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Velocity's mineral properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4368/176566_584a364cd41afa6f_002full.jpg

1 Dundee Precious Metals NI 43-101 Technical Report from 2020 Proven and Probable Reserves of 4.26 Mt of 4.8 g/t Au (658,000 ounces Au) and 3.0 g/t Ag (414,000 ounces Ag).

2 Velocity Minerals NI 43-101 Technical Report from 2021 Probable Mineral Reserve at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade of 11.8 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 464,000 ounces.





Figure 2. Map showing the Property location relative to the Rozino, Obichnik, and Makedontsi projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4368/176566_584a364cd41afa6f_003full.jpg

Commercial Terms

To exercise the Option in full and acquire a 75% interest in the Property, Velocity must: (i) complete 5,000m of drilling on the Property; (iv) deliver an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate on a deposit on the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"); (Tables 1).

Table 1. Requirements to Exercise Option.

Date Drilling (m) Deliverable Vesting First Anniversary - -- -- Second Anniversary 1,000 -- -- Third Anniversary 1,000

- Fourth Anniversary 2,000

- Fifth Anniversary 1,000 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate - Option Total 5,000 -- 75%

Velocity will be under no obligation to fulfill any of the Option Earn-In Requirements, all of which will be at the sole discretion of Velocity. If Velocity exercises the Option, Velocity and Raiden will be deemed to have formed a Joint Venture with Velocity initially owning 75% and Raiden owning 25%. If a participant's participating interest in the Joint Venture falls below 15%, that participant will transfer its participating interest to the other participant in exchange for the grant of an ongoing royalty to be paid at 1% of net smelter returns (the "1% NSR Royalty"). The participant with the largest participating interest in the Joint Venture will have the right, but not the obligation, exercisable at any time prior to a production decision to purchase half of the 1% NSR Royalty (being 0.5%) for the sum of $1.5 million.

The Property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter royalty held by Gold Bull Resources Corp. (the "Gold Bull Royalty"), of which, prior to commencement of commercial production: (i) an initial 0.5% of the total Gold Bull Royalty can be purchased for USD$2,500,000 (reducing the Gold Bull Royalty from 2% to 1.5%); and (ii) a further 1% of the total Gold Bull Royalty can be purchased for USD$5,000,000 (reducing the Gold Bull Royalty from 1.5% to 0.5%).

Pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Velocity and Raiden will negotiate in good faith toward the execution and delivery of a definitive property option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), which will incorporate the terms and conditions of the Letter Agreement and such other terms and conditions as may be agreed to by the parties.

Advisory Services Agreement

Velocity also announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance for the previously announced advisory agreement (the "Advisory Agreement") with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Advisor"), whereby the Advisor has agreed to assist in initiating a strategic review of the Company (see news release dated May 5, 2023). Pursuant to the terms of the Advisory Agreement, the Advisor will provide financial and general business advisory services to the Company over a 12-month period (unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms).

In consideration of the Advisor providing advisory services to the Company, the Company (i) paid the Advisor a $10,000 cash fee; (ii) will issue an aggregate of 500,000 common shares to the Advisor during the term of the Advisory Agreement; (iii) will pay a commission of 7% cash and 7% common share purchase warrants on any financing raised by or through the Advisor; and (iv) may pay a success fee in cash or shares upon certain conditions being met or pay an additional fee to be negotiated between the parties if the Advisor provides a fairness opinion. The payment of the commission or success fee by the Company will be subject to future TSXV approval upon the relevant transaction or action triggering the payment occurring.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Daniel Marinov, RPGeo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's Vice President Operations. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is a director, officer, shareholder, and holds incentive stock options.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a precious metals and copper explorer focused in Eastern Europe. In Bulgaria, Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the prefeasibility-stage Rozino deposit. Velocity also has a 70% interest in the Momchil property (which includes the Obichnik project), a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property (which includes the Makedontsi project), and a 70% interest in the Dangovo property (which is contiguous with the Makedontsi project). The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iglika copper-gold exploration property and recently entered into an option agreement with DPM who have an option to earn a 75% interest in the property. The Company has also entered into agreements to acquire a 75% interest in the Zlatusha and Kalabak copper-gold exploration properties.

