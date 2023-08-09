Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI) (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce its feature on:

THE MARKETS INSIDER

Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI)

a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII)

announces

Global Expansion Plans to Bring More Safety and Health to Communities.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/passive-security-scan-inc.-announces-global-expansion-plans-to-bring-more-safety-and-health-to-communities-1032513648

Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI), a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTI), providers of a patented Zero Radiation weapon and temperature detection scanners, reveal their plans for global expansion. The company's mission is to protect America's population from gun violence and potential health risks. Therefore, PSSI is eager to distribute its proprietary technology. The United States is facing unprecedented mass shootings at a larger rate than the rest of the world. However, that does not mean that other countries are not facing their own problems regarding weapons violence.

PSSI is interested in expanding globally because its products can be utilized to identify sick individuals or concealed weapons. The company is actively undergoing negotiations with leading distributors throughout the US. PSSI is also cultivating relationships throughout Asia since demand is building in that region. Overall, the company's expansion will be a gratifying way Passive's team will reduce gun violence and infections throughout the world.

From our President and CEO:

"I am delighted to announce our company's plans and dreams - to make our 'Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector' the household name for school safety - nationwide and throughout the world by the MARKETS INSIDER publication"… said Merrill W. Moses, the Company's President.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway, is our newest model in production and ready for the market. The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http//www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/index.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176589