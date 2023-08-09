Demos will highlight interoperability work in four areas 400ZR+; Co-Packaging solutions; CEI-112G CEI-224G and CMIS implementations

OIF, where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done, will showcase its largest-ever multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at ECOC 2023, being held October 2-4 in Glasgow, Scotland. Additionally, during ECOC, OIF will continue its commemoration of 25 years dedicated to driving meaningful progress in the industry.

39 companies will participate in live and static interoperability demos at OIF's booth #304, highlighting advancements in four key technology areas: 400ZR+ optics, Co-Packaging solutions, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations.

"OIF stands at the forefront of critical multi-vendor interoperability efforts, driving the industry's evolution and providing the transformative technical solutions to meet the rapidly growing demand for broadband access," said Mike Klempa, Alphawave Semi and Chair of the OIF Physical Link Layer Interoperability Working Group. "As a member-driven organization, our work remains at the cutting edge, aligned with the industry's needs and fostering collaboration to accelerate product development and solutions to market. For 25 years, we have been instrumental in facilitating industry progress. This year's largest-ever demo underscores the vital role we play in shaping the network and the significance of our work in advancing the industry overall."

The collaborative efforts of OIF's network operator, system vendor, component vendor and test equipment vendor members will be on display at ECOC, illustrating their contributions in driving the adoption of technologies for both present and future networks. OIF member companies participating in the demo are Adtran; Alphawave Semi; Amphenol; Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Casela Technologies; Ciena; Cisco Systems; Coherent; Credo Technology Group; Eoptolink; EXFO; Fujitsu Optical Components; Hisense Broadband; Infinera; Juniper Networks; Keysight Technologies; Linktel Technologies; Lumentum; MACOM Technology Solutions; Molex; MultiLane, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia; O-Net Technologies; Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc.; Quantifi Photonics; Samtec; Semtech; Senko Advanced Components; Sicoya; Source Photonics; Sumitomo Electric Industries; Synopsys; Telefonica S.A.; VIAVI Solutions and Wilder Technologies. The interoperability demo is supported by participating companies Telefonica and LightRiver. Telefonica is the hosting consulting network operator, and LightRiver is a host for technology-specific pre-demonstration integration testing.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done. Celebrating 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 140+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry's ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn, on Threads and at http://www.oiforum.com.

