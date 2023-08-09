New capabilities for SaaS will help organizations mitigate identity-centric threats

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS security company, announced today, during Black Hat USA 2023, its Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities to help organizations mitigate identity-related threats. When paired with its SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, ITDR addresses the complete SaaS ecosystem security lifecycle.

Adaptive Shield's ITDR features security measures to detect and respond to identity-related security threats based on key Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). These IOCs provide forensic signs of a potential breach, such as malware, data breaches, unusual behavior, and other suspicious events. ITDR closes the gap between continuous identity governance and identity threat detection within the SaaS ecosystem, covering Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) and unusual User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) through compromised identities.

The ITDR launch follows the company's strategic investment by Blackstone, which is also one of Adaptive Shield's Fortune 500 customers. "When speaking with our enterprise customers, CISOs highlight SaaS Security as a top priority, and ITDR has quickly become a critically needed capability as part of SSPM," says Maor Bin, Co-Founder and CEO at Adaptive Shield. "Existing ITDR solutions focus on Endpoint and Active Directory protection and do not layer the complex SaaS environment. On-prem Active Directory will soon become a legacy technology, and as on-prem is shifting to SaaS, this will recreate a gap in identity security posture management. Dealing with SaaS-related threats requires deep knowledge and proven expertise. As the only SaaS Security company that integrates with more than 130 applications to cover all attack surfaces, Adaptive Shield's engines cross-reference and analyze in-context suspicious events from multiple sources, enabling the accurate detection of sophisticated and subtle identity-centric threats."

With Adaptive Shield, organizations can prevent, detect, and respond to SaaS threats through Misconfiguration Management, SaaS-to-SaaS Access and Discovery, Identity Access Governance, Device-to-SaaS Risk Management, and Identity Threat Detection Response (ITDR).

Adaptive Shield, the leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to gain deep visibility and control over all business-critical SaaS applications and secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection, and response. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

