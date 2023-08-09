Anzeige
09.08.2023
Ramp Integrates L2 Network Base Into Its Fiat-to-Crypto Service

Chainwire 
09-Aug-2023 / 13:54 GMT/BST 
London, United Kingdom, August 9th - Ramp Network, a financial technology company building payment rails connecting 
crypto to the global financial system, has added support for Base, the Coinbase-developed Layer 2 network. The 
integration means that Ramp users can seamlessly convert their fiat money into Base-native ETH and USDC. 
Designed to support fast and low-cost transactions, Base is an Ethereum L2 that's built using Optimism's rollup 
technology. In late July the network opened its mainnet to developers, followed by an official launch on August 9. 
Base has already witnessed an influx of users seeking to access the new tokens and DeFi primitives emerging on the 
Layer 2 chain. Ramp's decision to add support for Base creates a valuable pipeline for entering the Base ecosystem, 
making it easier for users to direct digital assets to where they're needed. 
"In alignment with our steadfast commitment to giving our users choice and greater access to the ecosystem's Layer 2 
solutions, Ramp will support Base right from its inception, enabling transactions with ETH and USDC from day one. 
Exciting times ahead!" stated Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO of Ramp. 
Developing reliable on- and off-ramps is critical to bootstrapping emerging crypto networks. Ramp's integration of Base 
arrives at a crucial time for the nascent chain, giving users the confidence to explore the L2 with confidence. 
The Ramp platform now supports the conversion of dozens of fiat currencies into ETH and USDC on Base, allowing users to 
start exploring its growing ecosystem in minutes. 
In addition to directly benefiting users of the Coinbase-supported chain, Ramp's integration of Base will aid 
third-party developers. It will empower them to create applications that integrate Ramp's fiat-to-crypto service. This 
will accelerate the creation of novel apps that capitalize on the powerful network effects afforded by the new layer2. 
About Ramp 
Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the 
crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core 
on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 
150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting 
between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with 
the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank 
transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. 
Learn more: https://ramp.network/ 
Contact: 
Leora Schreiber 
pr@marketacross.com 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
